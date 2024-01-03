Bracknell Art Students Join Forces with The Lexicon for a New Exhibition

Bracknell and Wokingham College and The Lexicon are excited to announce that they are working together on an amazing project entitled ‘Mannequins Upcycled’.

‘Mannequins Upcycled’ began when The Lexicon, as part of its focus on sustainability, gifted 12 mannequins to the college on Church Road, which would have otherwise gone to landfill.

Following an ideas session, students studying the Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at the college worked in groups to come up with and create a design for two of the mannequins, based on the month of the year that each mannequin has been selected as.

The students aim to incorporate upcycled donated materials, clothing and fabric into their finished designs.

This valuable work experience opportunity teaches the students what it is like to work with a client and to a brief.

As part of the design process, each group presented their initial designs to Sue Boor, Head of Marketing at The Lexicon.

Once complete, the mannequins will feature in an exhibition in The Lexicon, from 8-19 February.

As part of the exhibition, attendees will be able to vote for their favourite design. The winning group will receive a prize.

Keira Wheeler, Jasmine Elgohary, Katie Rivington and Paige Simpson are all studying a Creative Practice: Art Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College, and they’ve been working on designs for the March and April mannequins.

The mannequin for March will wear a green dress trimmed with origami flowers around the hem of the skirt and on the shoulders. The students will also decorate the mannequin’s legs with leaves. The mannequin for April is an androgenous design, where the mannequin wears a pair of jeans, which the students plan to appliqué with flower and leaf designs and embellish with beads. The students also plan to paint the mannequin’s torso with a vine and flower bud design.

Keira said:

“The designs for the mannequins for March and April are both flowery, as they both represent Spring. We’re still deciding whether to make or buy the dress for March, which is a bit frightening as I haven’t made a dress before, but it will be fun too.

“It’s much easier to work with other people on the designs as it makes it more fun, reduces stress, solves problems and merges ideas.

“We will be able to include this in our portfolios to use in job or apprenticeship applications and interviews.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“Students working on live projects for the community with real clients is an invaluable example of work experience and any future career or further study opportunities. It also boosts their confidence and helps them to develop professional skills, which will benefit them in the future.



“They have also been able to learn about visual merchandising and fashion, some for the first time, which opens a possible career opportunity for them to pursue.



“Our students were given the opportunity to present their artwork to The Lexicon. This has given them experience of pitching their work and receiving client feedback. We are looking forward to seeing the artwork on display.”

Sue Boor, Head of Marketing at The Lexicon, said:

“I have been so impressed with the creativity that the students have displayed in creating the designs for the mannequins. I am looking forward to sharing the designs with visitors to The Lexicon in February.”



Find out about our Art, Design and Digital Creative pathways at Bracknell and Wokingham College

