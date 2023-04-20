Bracknell basketball student receives scholarship offers to study in the USA

A basketball student from Bracknell and Wokingham College has shot his way to success by being offered scholarships to study and play basketball in America.

Nate Lewis, aged 19-years-old from High Wycombe, retook his A Levels in Biology, Business and Psychology at the Church Road campus during 2021-22. Alongside his studies, Nate played and trained for the college’s basketball team.

During a trip to America with the college’s basketball team, he was offered a scholarship place at a Prep School in Oklahoma where he would compete against American university basketball teams.

“It was really, really good because I didn’t really know what I was going to do. I knew I had the tools to play at that level, but I didn’t know what I was going to do to get there, but it gave me a steppingstone to where I am now,” Nate said.

“Going to the Prep School in Oklahoma helped me to improve my basketball because I had access to the court 24 hours a day and I played against students who were playing basketball at university.

“It also gave me the opportunity to be seen by university coaches, so I got a few offers from that.”

Nate has recently started receiving scholarship opportunities from American universities to study and play basketball.

“It’s surreal because it doesn’t really happen to everyone, and I never really thought that would happen.

“I’ve had offers from four different universities, I’m not sure which one I’m going to but I’m considering going to Chicago, where I’ll go for two years and then transfer to another college and study Physiotherapy.”

“I’ve always been interested in science and sports and it’s just something that really makes sense because I think it relates closely to the sport. You can’t really be a strong and healthy athlete without a physiotherapist, so I think I’m going to try and make professional and once I’m done playing, a physiotherapy role would suit me as the team could hire me as a physiotherapist after I’m done playing.

“I want to play professional basketball so professional players go through university in America and play on university teams and that’s how they get exposure to get the chance to play at professional level.

“Playing basketball while studying at Bracknell and Wokingham College although it was challenging at times, it prepared me for the future, because I’m going to be doing that in university in America.

Martin Amoo-Gottfried, Lead Coach – Bracknell Cobras Basketball Team at Activate Learning, said:

“I’m very happy and proud of Nate in continuing to pursue his dream. He has come a long way but still has a huge amount of potential to be a very good player.

“I think Nate’s love for the game is what drives him forward and it took a lot of courage and focus to go and compete in the US to earn a scholarship.

“I look forward to seeing him go from strength to strength and watching how his story will help to inspire and motivate more players to go for their dream.”

