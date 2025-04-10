Brecon Beacons College Relocation: A New Chapter in Education Excellence

NPTC Group of Colleges is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of Creative Arts & Digital Industries (CADI) and Hairdressing, Barbering and Applied Therapies (HAT) at Brecon Beacons College to its new state-of-the-art campus at Watton Mount. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in the College’s commitment to providing first-class education and training opportunities for students in Powys and beyond and comes off the back of previous successful moves of other course provision into the town centre which include the CWTCH and Y Gaer.

The development forms part of a wider plan to relocate College provision into the town centre, making education more visible and accessible to the community whilst also increasing footfall as outlined in the Welsh Government’s Town Centre First Policy.

Work has now been completed on Watton Mount, and some students will start relocating before the end of the academic year. New students joining in September 2025 will benefit from modern facilities, enhanced learning environments, and improved access to resources. The move is designed to future-proof the College’s provision and ensure that students receive the best possible education experience. CADI will move into Watton Mount along with and the Lee Stafford Academy, which is the only one in Wales and delivers exceptional training at Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College.



The new campus will offer upgraded teaching spaces and state-of-the-art learning technology to support students across various disciplines. A key focus has been ensuring minimal disruption for students and staff, with clear transition plans in place to facilitate a smooth move.

NPTC Group of Colleges is committed to working closely with students, parents, staff, and the wider community throughout the relocation. The move will bring added benefits to Brecon, strengthening local educational opportunities and providing new spaces for collaboration with community partners, businesses, and organisations.

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“We are thrilled to be moving some of the provision from Brecon Beacons College to a location that truly reflects the high standards of education we aim to provide. As the project has moved forward, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The visible transformation of the building has prompted many comments in passing from locals, with many recognising the care that has gone into breathing new life into what was once a tired and underused space.

“Previously functioning as a tax office and, more recently, a museum store, the building had lost its purpose—but now, through the College’s vision and commitment, it has been revitalised for the long term. We hope it will once again become a source of local pride and generate excitement about its future role in the community. With this investment, we’ve secured the building’s future for decades to come, ensuring it remains a vibrant and valued part of the town.”

Watton Mount was transferred upon purchase to NPTC Group of Colleges by Powys County Council in 2022 after the council made it surplus to requirements.

Regular updates will be shared with students, parents, staff, and key stakeholders to keep them informed on the progress of the move.