Brent student one of just three national finalists for Adult Student of the Year

A Brent student has been recognised as one of just three adult students in England to reach the national final of a prestigious Student of the Year award.

Beheshta Bakhtari, Student Union President at United Colleges Group, has been named a finalist for the Association of Colleges (AoC) Adult Student of the Year (19+) Award, placing her among just three students nationally to reach the final of the category. She is also the only finalist from a further education college in London in this year’s AoC Student of the Year Awards.

The AoC Student of the Year Awards celebrate exceptional students from colleges across England, recognising those who have made an outstanding contribution to their college, their communities or wider society. The awards shine a light on students whose achievements, leadership, determination and commitment have made a real difference to others. Reaching the national final is a significant achievement in itself, with Beheshta now competing for the Adult Student of the Year title alongside just two other students from colleges across England.

Beheshta, who is studying the Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Business at City of Westminster College, was nominated for her exceptional student leadership and the significant impact she has made across the college and wider community.

As Student Union President, Beheshta has transformed the Student Union into a highly active, student-led organisation focused on creating opportunities, strengthening communities and ensuring students have a strong voice within their college. She has led initiatives spanning entrepreneurship, employability, sustainability, wellbeing and civic engagement.

Under her leadership, the Student Union has delivered major events including Cultural Day, the Chinese New Year Festival and Enterprise Week, while supporting 25 student entrepreneurs and engaging more than 1,500 students.

Beheshta has also developed partnerships with local authorities, charities, businesses and higher education institutions to expand opportunities for students. Most recently, she helped coordinate the Westminster Citizens Assembly, securing commitments from organisations including Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, King’s College London and ZSL London Zoo to provide work experience, progression support and opportunities for future collaboration.

Alongside her work in student leadership, Beheshta has championed environmental initiatives, including community gardens and has supported fundraising activities focused on women’s self-defence classes, first aid training and student wellbeing programmes.

Commenting on becoming a national finalist, Beheshta said:

“Being named a finalist for the AoC Adult Student of the Year Award is honestly one of the proudest moments of my journey so far. When I became Student Union President, I wanted to prove that student leadership could genuinely change how a college feels from the inside, more connected, more supported, better able to access opportunities. Seeing that work recognised on a national stage means everything, and it’s pushed me to keep going, not just for the role, but for what I want to build in my future career.”

Beheshta’s latest recognition follows a series of achievements celebrating her leadership and commitment to student empowerment. She was recently recognised at the City of Westminster College Student Awards, receiving the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award, and was highly commended at this year’s West London Business Awards.

Lindon Wallace, Student Enrichment Team Leader at United Colleges Group, said:

“It is fantastic to see Beheshta named as a finalist. Her determination and enthusiasm to drive forward positive change are an inspiration to us all and she fully deserves to be considered for this award. As well as being focused on her studies, Beheshta has worked hard to ensure student voice is at the heart of the college so that students are properly heard and understood. Through her work, our Student Union is a dynamic and effective body which provides students with an excellent range of opportunities to connect with each other. We wish her all the very best in the final.”

Beheshta will find out if she has won at an Awards Ceremony in November.