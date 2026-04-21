BSDC explores K-Beauty partnership

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is developing an exciting new partnership with South Korean dermatological skincare brand, FATION, exploring how K‑Beauty principles can be incorporated into the College’s beauty curriculum.

During a recent visit to South Korea, senior leaders from BSDC met with representatives from FATION to explore opportunities to deliver K-Beauty-informed training to UK learners, using industry recognised products, techniques and expertise.

Discussions focused on translating global K-Beauty and dermatology trends into a UK education context, equipping educators with industry informed materials and practical frameworks, and strengthening connections between industry and further education to better support learner progression and employability.

FATION is developed by Dong-A Pharm, a South Korean pharmaceutical company with a long-standing focus on health and dermatological research. The brand is rooted in scientific skincare, with products formulated and tested through the Dong-A Pharm Derma Research Center, combining clinically tested ingredients with research‑led innovation to support skin health, particularly for sensitive and problem‑prone skin.

Burton and South Derbyshire College has developed a strong portfolio of international partnerships over many years, working with institutions and industry partners across global markets. These collaborations play a key role in enhancing curriculum relevance, supporting staff development and ensuring students are prepared for an increasingly globalised workforce. BSDC is keen to continue developing international partnerships that support applied learning, curriculum innovation and stronger links between education and industry.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “The K‑Beauty market in the UK is growing rapidly, and this emerging partnership provides an exciting opportunity to ensure BSDC beauty learners develop skills aligned to global industry trends. Working with an internationally recognised dermatological skincare brand like FATION allows us to explore innovative, practical approaches to technical education, while supporting learners to prepare for a competitive and evolving sector.”

Mr. Ki-hong Lim, Executive Director of Dong-A Pharmaceutical commented: “Built on many decades of research in advanced trouble-care solutions, we are delighted to share our technical expertise through this collaboration. We see this as the beginning of a meaningful and enduring friendship with Burton and South Derbyshire College.”

This exciting partnership reinforces BSDC’s position as a vibrant, globally connected college, committed to learning from international best practice and embedding it into high-quality technical education. By engaging with partners worldwide, the College continues to broaden perspectives, enrich learning experiences and ensure students are equipped to succeed in a global employment landscape.