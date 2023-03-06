Burnley College is breaking records after securing seven nominations at a prestigious education awards final

Burnley College is tipped for success again after receiving a record seven nominations in the prestigious Educate North Awards.

Principal Karen Buchanan is delighted after her team at the top Lancashire college received more nominations than any other education institute in the highly competitive region, including for the Further Education College of the Year.

Educate North Awards is a leading education event in the region, and the amazing number of nominations secured in the highly competitive awards is a great success for the college.

This comes after a year of record-breaking results which saw students achieve the college’s highest percentage of A* and A Grades at A Level, as well as a 100 per cent Vocational pass rate for the 19th consecutive year.

Educate North Awards is a highlight of the academic awards year, and celebrates, recognises and shares education sector best practices and excellence.

The judging panel is made up of education, industry and media professionals, including representatives from Oxford University, the University of Liverpool and BAE Systems.

Principal Karen Buchanan said: “I’m so proud of all our tutors and every single member of staff who have made it possible for us to create these incredible experiences for our Students.

“By listening to both the student voice oice and by ensuring we work alongside industry, we can ensure we’re creating the perfect environment to forge the workforce of the future, whether it’s in Science and Technology, Engineering, Performing Arts or even Esports.

“And of course, we’re so grateful to have students who have the passion, the innovation, the imagination and the skills to help us deliver the best results we’ve ever had.

“To get seven nominations in such a prestigious ceremony as the Educate North Awards is testament to that.”

Burnley College’s new Esports department, despite only being in its second year, has been nominated for Innovation Award and the Student Experience Award.

Themis, the apprenticeship training arm, has also been picked out for praise in the UK Apprenticeship Award category, alongside the College’s dedicated work spearheading sustainability, with their Low Carbon Hub being nominated for the Sustainable Green Initiative Award.

The college has also been nominated for the Music and Performing Arts Award, and the Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics Initiative Award.

Burnley College is especially proud of the two nominations for Esports, because it is one of the only colleges in the UK to offer a Vocational qualification in this brand new sector.

Esports is one of the fastest growing entertainment industries in the world, worth more than £1 billon and is expected to double in size of the coming years.

Burnley College has invested hundreds of thousands in cutting-edge PCs, custom built F1 simulation rigs and equipment, providing the ideal training environment for the next generation of Esports stars.

The courses focuses on the whole business, which includes event management, nutrition, analysis and digital marketing.

The Educate North Awards ceremony is set to take place at the historic Midland Hotel in the centre of Manchester on Thursday 27 April 2023.

