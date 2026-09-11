Businesses urged to prepare for landmark Martyn’s Law legislation with new Cambria qualifications

BUSINESSES and organisations across North Wales can prepare for landmark new anti-terrorism legislation with specialist qualifications at Coleg Cambria.

The college’s Northop Business School is offering NEBOSH National Certificates designed to support those affected by the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 – widely known as Martyn’s Law.

Named in memory of Martyn Hett, one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, the legislation received Royal Assent last year and aims to strengthen security at public premises and events across the UK.

Cambria is offering the NEBOSH National Certificate in Protecting Standard Duty Premises from Terrorism, with courses beginning at Northop and online this month (September), as well as the National Certificate in Protecting Enhanced Duty Premises and Events from Terrorism, which launches in October.

The standard duty applies to qualifying publicly accessible premises where it is reasonable to expect between 200 and 799 people may be present at the same time, while the enhanced duty covers qualifying premises and events with 800 or more people.

The Act carries an implementation period of at least 24 months from Royal Assent, giving organisations time to understand and plan for their new obligations before the requirements come into force.

The Security Industry Authority will oversee compliance once the law is in effect, with powers to issue compliance notices and financial penalties where premises fall short.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement at Coleg Cambria, said the new programmes strengthen an already wide-ranging portfolio of professional and industry qualifications available through the college.

“Martyn’s Law will have implications for organisations and venues across many different sectors, so it is important businesses understand what the legislation means for them and are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to prepare,” said Jane.

“These qualifications are another example of us responding to changing industry needs and ensuring employers across the region can access high-quality professional development locally.

“This approach is brilliant for CPD. It allows flexibility for people who are already in work, busy, or unable to commit to one full-time course.

“We can even flex further by creating bespoke, tailored programmes for employers, particularly in industry, to support larger groups.”

The new certificates cover areas including the nature of terrorism and the legal framework, UK threat levels, organisational responsibilities, potential threats and vulnerabilities, public protection procedures and developing a strong security culture.

The enhanced qualification also examines protection measures, documenting compliance, and business continuity and recovery.

Martyn’s Law will require those responsible for qualifying premises and events to take reasonably practicable steps to reduce harm should a terrorist attack occur.

Enhanced duty premises and qualifying events will face additional requirements aimed at reducing their vulnerability to an attack.

Jane added: “For many organisations this is a new area of responsibility, so now is the time to develop that knowledge, look ahead and be prepared.

“Our focus at Northop Business School is always on providing relevant, practical training that reflects what employers are facing today and what they will need tomorrow.”