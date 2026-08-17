Cadbury Sixth Form College Students Headed For Great Futures

Cadbury Sixth Form College celebrated its best-ever achievements for A Levels with Laurence Turner, MP for Birmingham Northfield. The local MP met remarkable students who have achieved success across a diverse range of courses, including A Levels, T Levels and technical, vocational and professional qualifications at Level 3.

A Level students have secured places at top-ranking universities including a number achieving places at Oxford and other Russell group universities. Others are progressing onto degree apprenticeships or into good jobs in a range of priority sectors including digital, engineering, health and care and consumer industries.

Cadbury’s A Level students performed strongly across the whole range of academic subjects, while learners studying T Levels and vocational qualifications demonstrated the practical knowledge, technical expertise and professional skills increasingly sought by employers and higher education providers.

Over the last few years the College has invested in its specialist facilities such as its industry-ready health ward, design block and digital facilities. Specialist facilities at the College, coupled with expert teaching and work placements provide students with an authentic industry experience, enabling them to combine an academic and practical approach to learning new skills, preparing them for their next steps and a successful future career.

The results build on Cadbury Sixth Form College’s growing track record of academic excellence and strong outcomes since joining The Sandwell Colleges. Significant capital investment, an expanding range of qualifications and enhanced facilities are helping to establish Cadbury as an increasingly popular choice for students across Birmingham.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“Our students have achieved strong results by developing the academic and technical skills that will prepare them for their next steps. Academic, technical and vocational education has a vital role to play in developing the skilled workforce needed in priority sectors in the West Midlands, and our students are a great example of what can be achieved when they have the right opportunities and support. We are so proud of the achievements of all of our students and excited to see what they go on to do.”

This year’s outstanding results reflect the determination, ambition and hard work of students, supported by dedicated teaching and support staff who have guided them throughout their studies.



Among the many Cadbury success stories are:

James, who achieved triple A stars in Biology, Maths & Physics, and is now going to study Physics at the University of Manchester

Benj, with A*AA in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and a Distinction* in BTEC Engineering, securing his place at the University of Birmingham to study Civil Engineering

Bethan, who earned A*A*A grades in Maths, Physics & Fine Art and now has a place to study Architecture at the University of Manchester

Chloe, who got A*AA grades and is now taking a gap year to concentrate on her start-up business in hand-crafted jewellery, inspired by her Art & Design studies at Cadbury

Campus Principal Lydia Mayer said:

“Today is a celebration of the incredible achievements of our students who work tirelessly to reach their goals. We are immensely proud of everything they have accomplished and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their chosen fields.”

Laurence Turner MP, who joined the celebrations, said:

“Congratulations to all the students who are getting their results today and to all the staff who have supported them on their journey. In my experience, Cadbury Sixth Form College has always gone above and beyond to provide the best possible education and encourage students to reach for their full potential. Today’s results are a credit to the College and the students, and I wish them the very best in whatever they go on to do next.”

With GCSE results day approaching, school leavers across Birmingham and the wider region are now preparing for their next step.

Enrolment at Cadbury opens on 20 August.