Cambridge Regional College is Catering College of the Year finalist

Cambridge Regional College is announced as a finalist in the Public Sector Catering Awards 2022 and is now hoping for a third consecutive win in the category of Catering College of the Year following their success in 2020 and 2021.

In total, Public Sector Catering have shortlisted entrants in 18 categories, with Cambridge Regional College featuring as one of three UK colleges to be shortlisted for Catering College of the Year 2022, alongside Eastleigh College and Edinburgh College. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 7th April.

Team Lead for Service Industries, Graham Taylor said, “The news that we have been shortlisted in the Public Sector Catering Awards for a third consecutive year is fantastic. It is testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our learners are at the heart of everything we do. We have come back from the national lockdown with a renewed energy and have hit the ground running with the opportunities we provide to learners, which include entry to culinary competitions, work experience opportunities and masterclasses.”

Public Sector Catering will be hosting an awards ceremony on 7th April at the London Hilton Metropole during which, Cambridge Regional College will learn whether they have retained the title of Catering College of the Year for a third year.

Find out more about Catering and Hospitality at CRC. Explore The Seasons restaurant which is open to members of the public providing learners with the opportunity to train and work in a real-life environment.

Published in