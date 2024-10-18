Students and staff enjoy day of celebration at DGC graduation

It was a day of celebrations and congratulations as Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) honoured its students on Graduation Day.

The event consisted of two ceremonies at Crichton Memorial Church on Friday, October 11, where students graduating from the academic year of 2023-24 received their HNC, HND or SVQ awards in the curriculum areas of Business, Computing, Creative Industries, Early Education and Childcare, Health and Social Studies, Beauty Therapy, Engineering, Sport & Fitness.

After the ceremonies, staff, students and their families headed to Easterbrook Hall for photographs and a meal to celebrate their achievements – and it was an extra special celebration for three families in particular!

Husband and wife Nicholas and Ann Eales (both Photography HND students) graduated together in the morning… along with another married couple, Adriana and Lukasz Dudek (Adriana studied HND Business and Lukasz studied HNC Cyber Security). Then, later in the day, brother and sister Hannah-Kate Fisher and Jacob Fisher (both HNC Childhood Practice students) were all smiles as they went up to collect their certificates.

It was also memorable occasion for this year’s student prize winners, who were named ‘best in class’ at the event.

Prize Winners

Crichton Foundation Prize – Lee Bass

Creative Industries Student of the Year 2024 – Tia Mungall

Business Studies Student of the Year 2024 – Ben Dickson

Computing Student of the Year 2024 – Lewis Davidson

Engineering Student of the Year 2024 – Lisa Green

Sport and Fitness Student of the Year 2024 – Holly Murdoch

Early Learning and Childcare Student of the Year 2024 – Duncan Da Silva

Digital Health and Social Care Student of the Year 2024 – Shannon Laurie

Beauty Therapy Student of the Year 2024 – Aisha Ayag

SQA Award – Claire Gate

The Principal’s Commendations this year (staff awards) went to Stephen Baxter, Karen Hunter, Susan McLellan and Audrey Rippingale.

The students and staff were not the only ones who were honoured on the day as DGC also awarded an Honorary Fellowship to Heather Hall, the co-founder of Dumfries café The Usual Place, which provides job opportunities for young people with additional support needs.

Born in Chester, then brought up in a rural community in Scotland, Ms Hall moved to Glasgow to pursue one of the first Graduate Adult Nursing programmes at what is now Glasgow Caledonian University. Adding a mental health nursing qualification, she started a career in Health and Social Care, and then, in 2015, the entrepreneur had the vision to open The Usual Place, a business for social good, which is now an award-winning community café and launch pad for new careers and self-employment opportunities.

Ms Hall has proven to be a true inspiration to people across the South of Scotland and she is worthy recipient of the college’s fellowship for 2024.

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “It was a wonderful day, and I couldn’t be prouder of the Class of 2024.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the students and their families to join myself and my colleagues as we celebrated their achievements. We wish them every success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”