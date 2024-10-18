Stoke on Trent College and South Staffordshire College Join Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology (IoT) is pleased to announce the expansion of its provider network as Stoke on Trent College and South Staffordshire College join as education partners. The Colleges have joined forces in a move that will further enhance the course offering and expand the geographical reach of the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT.

Led by Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT aims to meet the skills needs of industry by providing higher-level technical education in areas such as modern methods of construction, advanced engineering, high value manufacturing, digital and health/life sciences.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT operates on a hub and spoke model, with the £22.5 million hub building currently under construction on land off Castle Street, in the heart of the Stafford gateway project. The impressive scheme will complete in May 2025, ready to welcome learners at the start of the 2025/6 academic year. The spoke locations are based at the following institutions:

Newcastle & Stafford Colleges Group

Keele University

Burton and South Derbyshire College

Axia Solutions

South Staffordshire College

Stoke on Trent College

The operating model allows the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT to offer a broad range of higher technical courses in convenient locations across the Staffordshire region, whilst also working closely with local businesses to develop bespoke training programs that meet their specific skills needs.

Commenting on the announcement, Georgina Barnard, Director of the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT said: “We are delighted to welcome Stoke-on-Trent College and South Staffordshire College to the IoT family. The two colleges bring a wealth of expertise, which will serve to complement the existing partnerships we already have in place. Through close collaboration with all of our education providers we will shape our curriculum to ensure we equip learners with the higher-level technical skills needed to drive productivity and growth for our region. Together we will create a truly exceptional Institute of Technology that will benefit students, employers, and the wider community for years to come.”

Claire Boliver, Chief Executive and Principal of South Staffordshire College, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be part of the Institute of Technology in Stoke and Staffordshire. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge education and training but also allows us to collaborate with industry leaders to equip our students with the skills needed to thrive in today’s evolving workforce. Together, we are shaping the future of innovation and technology in the region.”

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College, said:

“Stoke on Trent College has four specialist Skills Hubs in priority sectors including Construction, Digital and Creative, Health and Social Care and Engineering – alongside our own exceptional facilities, the IoT will further increase the progression opportunities for young adults and those already in skilled occupations to advance their career and contribute to keeping a strong pipeline of skills in the area. The collaboration between universities, further education colleges and employer partners is key and together we will make a significant contribution to the changing economic landscape across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire”.