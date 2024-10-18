Construction starts on Sandwell College Skills Centre in Cradley Heath 

Work is now underway to deliver the state-of-the-art skills hub, with Speller Metcalfe appointed as the main contractor for the landmark project. Opening in 2026, the £9 million Sandwell College Skills Centre in Cradley Heath will provide a raft of new skills, training and learning opportunities for the local community.

Opportunities for young people and adults across Sandwell and the Black Country are set to expand with Sandwell College’s newest investment, a £9 million skills centre in Cradley Heath, which is now under construction.

Sandwell College has appointed Speller Metcalfe, a Midlands-based family-owned business, as the main contractor for the project. Opening in early 2026, the Sandwell College Skills Centre will be based on Lower High Street in Cradley Heath and provide invaluable services to the local community.

The state-of-the-art centre will provide a diverse range of courses and facilities designed to improve skills and job readiness. The new skills centre will also be available to local community groups, offering a vital resource hub for social, medical and educational advice and services.

The ambitious project has been made possible through funding from the Government’s Town Fund, with Sandwell councillors and council officers playing an active role in partnering with Sandwell College.

The Sandwell College Skills Centre forms a crucial part of the Rowley Regis Town Investment Plan, a vision for community regeneration first set out in 2020. Through collaboration with local businesses and residents, the plan was shaped to meet the community’s needs and ensure the £9million investment delivers a first-class facility to equip students with essential skills and training for career advancement or new learning opportunities.

Graham Pennington, Principal and Chief Executive of Sandwell College, said: “We are excited to officially begin construction on the Sandwell College Skills Centre in Cradley Heath. This industry-leading facility will serve as a cornerstone for education and personal development in the area, offering learners the opportunity to acquire new skills and unlock future opportunities.

“Over the past decade, Sandwell College has grown to become the largest provider of education and training for young people in the West Midlands. This new centre will not only support Sandwell Council’s broader regeneration efforts, helping to drive growth and prosperity in the borough, but it will also bring brand-new learning, skills and career opportunities to the local community.”

James Speller, spokesperson for Speller Metcalfe, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sandwell College on this significant project. The skills centre in Cradley Heath is more than just a building – it’s an investment in the community’s future. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to delivering a facility that will make a lasting impact on the lives of local people.”

As the development progresses, Sandwell College will continue to work closely with local authorities and community stakeholders to ensure the new skills centre meets the needs of the community. Full details on the courses and qualifications available will be announced in the coming months, with the opportunity for local residents to register their interest.