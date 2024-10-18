Moulton College and NBJ (London) Limited cement skills partnership

Moulton College has praised a local joinery firm for the pivotal role it plays in developing the skills of its Furniture Studies students.

NBJ (London) Limited specialises in cabinetry and interior woodwork for commercial and prime residential architects and projects, with the firm’s work featured in St Paul’s Cathedral, Cambridge and Oxford Universities, and the Barbican Concert Hall in London. The company was set up by owner Neil Burke in 1982 and now employs over 55 people, including former Moulton College student, Jonah Cotton, and current third year student, Jonathan Bull.

Based in Husband’s Bosworth on the Northamptonshire-Leicestershire border, the firm works closely with Moulton College, offering work experience placements and apprenticeships. Neil and his team also provide Moulton’s course tutors with industry insight and advice on the curriculum to ensure work-ready students, as well as donating materials for the cohort to hone their skills on.

Now, in recognition of their close relationship and the opportunities the company offers its students and staff, Moulton College has presented NBJ with a Skills Heroes award.

Adam Palmer, Lecturer – Furniture Studies, explains: “We were delighted to visit Neil Burke and the NBJ team at their workshop recently to present them with their Skills Heroes award. Neil and his team have done so much for our students by helping to develop their skills, which in turn improves their career prospects.

“There is a growing skills gap in heritage joinery, specialist woodwork and the furniture-making industry, and as such there are so many job opportunities out there for the right people. Our Furniture Studies courses focus on furniture design and making and have been co-designed and developed with employers to ensure our students can develop their skills at college and in the workplace. By working with potential future employers such as NBJ, our students get to experience firsthand what bench joinery and working on heritage craft projects is like, as well as utilise the specialist tools we have here in our College workshop to create bespoke pieces of furniture.”

Neil Burke of NBJ adds: “We are delighted to have received a Skills Heroes award from Moulton College. Working closely with colleges and schools to inspire the next generation of bench joiners and specialist craftspeople is important, not only for the future of our company but for the woodworking trade and wider construction industry as a whole.

“Partnering with Moulton College means we can help shape the curriculum to ensure students are taught relevant skills, while those interested in work placements with us can learn from our dedicated workforce. It is also a great opportunity for us to welcome future talent at NBJ.”

Moulton College works closely with employers from a range of industries to help develop the skills of its students. This includes workplace behaviours and expectations, ranging from communication and time management to team working and resilience, in addition to developing general and sector-relevant practical skills.