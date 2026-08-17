Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form Students Headed For Future Career Success

Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form celebrated the success of its A Level students with Sarah Coombes West Bromwich MP.

Sarah met a range of students who have contributed to the college achieving the highest-ever results for A Levels across a range of subjects and enabling them to secure places at leading universities across the West Midlands and the UK. Others are progressing directly onto higher-level apprenticeships or making their first step into good jobs and skilled employment in priority sectors across the region.

Based in the centre of West Bromwich, the College plays an important role in opening up opportunity for young people across West Bromwich, Sandwell, and Birmingham. Renowned for its university-style culture, Central Saint Michael’s combines expert teaching and first-class, distinctive facilities within its iconic building with a strong focus on developing the skills, confidence and experience needed to become work-ready young people.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“Our results reflect not only the academic achievement of our students, but also the ambition and determination they have shown throughout their time with us. Through our support, students develop the skills, independence and confidence they need to take their next step, whether that is progressing to university, a higher-level apprenticeship or directly into skilled employment. Through our employer network and our brilliant team, we help young people understand where their skills can take them, what opportunities are available to them and how they can succeed in a changing economy.”

Among the many Central Saint Michael’s success stories are:

Wiktoria, who will be studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Birmingham after gaining triple A star grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics

Nuria, who has secured an impressive ABB in Biology, Psychology and Chemistry and is heading to the University of Nottingham to study Medicinal and Biological Chemistry with an Industrial Placement

Sarra, who is set to pursue a career in diagnostic radiography after gaining a triple Distinction grade in Applied Science

Campus Principal Navjot Kaur praised students for their achievements:

“We are incredibly proud of our students and all they have accomplished. These results are the culmination of commitment, perseverance and determination. Many have embraced every opportunity available to them. We wish them the success they deserve as they move on to the next stage of their education, training and careers.”

West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes said:

“It is fantastic to see the staff and students at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form celebrating their success and seeing the work of the college with expert teaching, industry facilities, engaged employers and careers advice and education coming to life. I would like to congratulate everyone receiving their results today and wish them the best of luck for whatever comes next, whether that’s university, a degree apprenticeship, skilled employment or an internship.

“These achievements reflect the hard work of students and staff alike. With the Government investing a further £1 billion into the Youth Guarantee and expanding vocational and technical pathways from aged 14, more young people across West Bromwich will be able to earn or learn and build their futures.”

As GCSE results day approaches, school leavers from across the region are preparing for the next stage.