Children’s safety is not a cost cutting measure

Boris Johnson has told his ministers he wants to reduce childcare costs by easing health and safety rules.

Sources say the PM wants to lower the legal limits on adult supervision in England, as part of a drive to reduce living costs.

Sector Response

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“The eye-watering increase in childcare costs is hurting cash-strapped families, who are already feeling the pinch due to soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

“Boris Johnson’s new plan is not to address this issue head on, but instead to cut corners and endanger our children. Their safety should be our number one priority, not be reduced to a cost-cutting measure.

“The Government must address the crippling costs of childcare so families get the support they need and can afford to return to work.”

Published in