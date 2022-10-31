CIL appoints Mark Jeynes as Education Partner to drive sector practice growth

Jeynes brings over 20 years of consulting and education sector experience to the role

CIL Management Consultants, an international strategy consultancy, has recently appointed Mark Jeynes as Partner, overseeing growth of the company’s Education & Training practice, focused on M&A and value creation across the sector. Jeynes has worked with CIL since 2015 on a project basis and took on a Senior Advisor role in 2020.

With a well-rounded background in consultancy, operations, finance and education, Jeynes brings a wealth of knowledge of the Education sector and how megatrends such as the increasing prevalence of EdTech, the growing market of international students in tertiary education and greater emphasis on market-based reforms offer investment and growth opportunities for Private Equity and businesses.

As the co-founder and director of Inspiring Futures Education, a group of international boarding schools, Jeynes brings hands-on education sector experience to the role. He started his career in finance before entering the world of consultancy where he has held Partner roles at both OC&C and EY Parthenon.

Jeynes commented,

“It’s an exciting time to be taking on the role of Education Partner given the current appetite for investment and innovation within the sector. CIL has ambitious growth objectives and an excellent track record in the sector and I’m really looking forward to furthering that success.”

Jon Whiteman, CIL Managing Partner added,

“CIL has recently revealed ambitious growth plans and the expansion of its value creation services. Having Mark onboard is really valuable.”

CIL plans to treble in size by 2030 to a team of 500 globally, expanding from three locations to seven over the next ten years.

