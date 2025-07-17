City & Guilds partners with Shell UK to train 250 electricians to boost UK workforce for the Energy Transition

Training in installation of electric vehicle charging points to be delivered at five UK colleges

Global skills organisation City & Guilds is pleased to announce a programme that will train 250 electricians to install domestic electric vehicle charge points (EVCs) to help support the UK’s electric vehicle infrastructure targets.

With the government’s target of installing 300,000 EV charge points throughout the UK by 2030 driving a rapid expansion of the charging infrastructure, the project will help to meet the urgent need for a skilled workforce to install and maintain these systems safely and efficiently.

The project, supported by Shell UK as part of its SkillsTransition programme, was introduced in January 2025 and is one of the first projects of its kind. By early 2026, the programme will have met its target of training 250 electricians to safely design, install and maintain domestic EVC installations.

Shell provides access to over 35,000 public charge points across the UK, including Shell Recharge branded chargers on Shell forecourts, at destinations, and over 8,000 on-street chargepoints.

Designed in partnership with industry, training is delivered through the City & Guilds Ofqual-accredited qualifications in conjunction with five UK delivery partners:

Pembrokeshire College (Wales)

London Southbank College

Fife College

North East Scotland College (NESCOL)

Napit Training

Empowering Electricians, supporting jobs:

The co-funded model significantly reduces the financial cost for learners, enabling more qualified electricians to gain new skills that open up opportunities in the growing EV sector. This approach supports greater access to emerging job opportunities and helps future-proof careers in the electrical trade.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO, City & Guilds, said:

“City & Guilds are delighted to have Shell UK’s support as we deliver training to equip electricians with the skills required to take up new opportunities in the rapidly expanding EV sector, meeting an urgent demand for EVC installation and maintenance, and contributing to the decarbonisation of transport.

This is aligned with our commitment to the provision of green skills for a more sustainable future and creating a net-zero workforce in the years ahead.”

Anthony Harte, Head of Social Impact at Shell UK, said:

“Shell UK and City & Guilds are working together to help more electricians achieve the qualifications they need to install EV charging infrastructure. This initiative aims to support the growing demand for charge points to help ensure that EV drivers across the UK have greater access to reliable charging solutions.

The Domestic Electric Vehicle Charging qualification is part of our SkillsTransition programme and plays vital role in Shell UK’s aim to support 15,000 people into jobs with a focus on the energy transition, by 2035.”