Coleg Cambria leads responsible AI drive with sector-first pledge 

COLEG CAMBRIA has launched an AI Pledge designed to give staff and learners confidence as artificial intelligence plays a growing role in education, training and the workplace.

The pledge sets out the college’s commitment to using AI ethically, responsibly and inclusively, with human judgement, expertise and relationships remaining central to decision-making.

Developed as part of Cambria’s wider digital innovation strategy, the framework is believed to be among the first of its kind in the further education sector in Wales – and offers a model of best practice that can be shared with schools, colleges and universities across the UK.

It is built around five principles: enhancing human capability; ethical and safe use of AI; maintaining human oversight; promoting accessibility and inclusivity; and developing skills and understanding on an ongoing basis.

The approach reflects the college’s long-standing commitment to Social Partnership and staff engagement, a model that has transformed industrial relations into a cooperative framework built on direct representation and shared decision-making, placing staff voice at the centre of how the organisation evolves.

Nigel Holloway, Head of AI and Digital Innovation at Coleg Cambria, said: “Artificial intelligence is already changing the way we learn, work and communicate, so it is important that organisations embrace these technologies thoughtfully and responsibly.

“The purpose of our AI Pledge is to provide reassurance and clarity. It reflects who we are as a college – innovative, ambitious and forward-thinking, but always people-focused.

“We see AI as a tool that can help colleagues and learners work more effectively, remove barriers, improve accessibility and free up time for higher-value activities. Whether that is supporting neurodiverse colleagues, helping learners revise more effectively or streamlining everyday tasks, the goal is always to enhance the experience of the people using it.”

The results are already visible across the organisation. One lecturer has used AI-powered communication tools to interpret the tone of emails, summarise complex messages and draft professional responses, reducing anxiety and saving significant amounts of time.

A member of the Wellbeing team has used AI to condense lengthy reports and extract key information from complex documents, freeing up capacity for strategic work, professional judgement and learner support.

In the classroom, learners have been introduced to tools such as NotebookLM, which can transform revision materials into interactive study guides, podcasts, quizzes and other resources that support different learning styles and improve accessibility for all.

Caroline Street, Deputy Chief Executive for People Experience and Culture, said: “As a people organisation, our priority is creating an environment where colleagues and learners can thrive.

“This pledge demonstrates our commitment to embracing innovation while remaining true to our values. We want people to feel confident using AI, understand how it can support them and know there will always be a human element at the heart of what we do.

“By investing in skills, training and ethical practice, we are ensuring technology works for people – not the other way around.”