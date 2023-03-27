College Campus in Nuneaton to Benefit from Decarbonisation Grant

Solar panels, an air source heat pump and LED lighting are amongst the new equipment due to be installed at the Nuneaton Campus of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) after it was awarded a £3M grant through a government-backed scheme.

The national Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, administered by Salix on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), was launched to encourage green investment, supporting the Government’s net-zero and clean growth goals.

The grant will fund a two-year project that will dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the college’s estate at Hinckley Road in Nuneaton as part of NWSLC’s sustainability strategy.

Improvements will include:

An air source heat pump to service four buildings including the sports hall and engineering workshops to include extensive radiator replacement.

Upgrades to the fabric of the building to include roof insulation, cavity wall insulation and single glazing upgrades.

Solar panels to harness additional low carbon power.

LED lighting throughout.

NWSLC applied for the grant from Salix as part of its Sustainable Development Action Plan which outlines the core principles and goals that are embedded in activities across the college from curriculum planning to transport and waste management.

Measures include opportunities for students to develop their environmental credentials by taking part in a Student Green Council, gaining access to industry site tours via waste management partner, Suez, and by taking part in educational sessions on recycling. The college also plans to work with local community organisations to develop environmental volunteering opportunities.

NWSLC has already made considerable progress towards its sustainability goals through its plans to deliver capital projects that are Net Zero in operation including the redevelopment of Hartshill Academy in Nuneaton which it sponsors as part of the Midland Academies Trust.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC,

“We all have a responsibility to help the UK meet its target to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The college has risen to the challenge and has put in place a robust sustainability policy and a rigorous plan that will transform the way we operate at all our campuses.

“I am very proud of the work that the Estates team has carried out to secure this grant, and we look forward to getting started on the improvements to our Nuneaton Campus as soon as possible. The measures that this grant supports will help to make a significant contribution to our own green agenda while also simultaneously contribute to wider UK and global goals.”

Published in