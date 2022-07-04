College celebrates above-average achievements in Scottish Funding Council report

@BordersCollege is celebrating some fantastic news in terms of student achievement after they scored well above the national average results in recently released figures by the Scottish Funding Council in several key sectors.

The figures reflect the high-quality learning experienced by our students throughout the 20/21 campaign, which has been put down to supportive, imaginative, and resourceful teaching methods adopted by lecturers.

The College’s Supported Education area was almost 20% above the sector average with 87.3% achieved in this area.

Having been the top-performing College in Health and Social Care for the last three years running, the College saw 84.9% achieved compared to the sector average of 74.5%.

The Sport and Fitness area was another which performed extremely well with 95% achieved compared to a 63.5% sector average, boasting the best performing college in the last two years.

Some of the College’s other areas such as Landbased saw key growth in the Borders region with 83.2% achieved, over 10% above the sector average.

Key growth was also reported in the construction area with an 11% rise in student achievement.

Performing above the sector average in these areas is something to celebrate and, looking to the future, the College are committed to improving the learner experience and student achievement.

Vice Principal for Student Experience Anne-Marie Sturrock commented:

“Borders College is committed to providing high-quality learning and teaching that is key to our students, region and stakeholder’s success. All staff are student-focused and share a vision that our student’s success is indeed our success. Borders College has and will continue to invest in our estates to ensure our teaching facilities are world-class and responsive to the ever-changing world.

“Our partners are also key to our student’s success by offering work experience opportunities, progression routes to universities and much more. What is fundamental here is our students and their ambition to thrive and achieve.“

There has never been a better t i me to consider a college course so why not choose one of the top – performing colleges in Scotland.

