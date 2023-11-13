College celebrates partnership with Burton Albion Women

Sports students and staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are excited to be enhancing their partnership with Burton Albion Community Trust to include the Burton Albion women’s first team and junior girls teams.

In addition to the Football and Education Programme run alongside Burton Albion Community Trust, the new partnership will give Sports students the chance to gain real life work experience and undertake roles such as coaching and performance analysis to help identify strengths and areas for improvement for the team.

The partnership was recently celebrated when Burton Albion Women’s footballer, Megan Pittman visited the College to talk to Sports students about her footballing journey. Megan was joined by women’s first team manager and BSDC Sports Lecturer, Joe Kirkland who presented the College with a signed shirt from the squad.

As part of the partnership, Burton Albion Women’s Teams will be supported by Burton and South Derbyshire College students and will also get to use the college gym facilities in the evenings, and have access to sports massage therapy sessions courtesy of the College’s Performance Massage students.

The College already has two students involved in the women’s first team: former Sport student, Connor McCall who is part of the first team coaching staff and current Level 3 Sport learner, Liam Foster who volunteers within the analysis department, providing first team footballers feedback on their weekly performances.

Burton Albion Football Club’s Women’s First Team Manager and BSDC Sports Lecturer, Joe Kirkland said:

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to develop their skills and knowledge, which will put them in a great position when applying for future jobs, including roles with professional football clubs.”

Lee Mitchell, Director of Curriculum for Sport at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “It’s great to see our partnership with Burton Albion going from strength to strength and providing valuable work experience to our students, while also demonstrating our commitment to grow women’s football. Partnerships like this one give students the professional experience they need for success in their future careers.”

