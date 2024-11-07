Top Universities talk for Young Learners

Hundreds of young learners were recently invited to attend the launch of the Swansea Seren Hub for 2024/25, where they were able to find out more about the skills needed to apply to the UK’s top universities.

The event, led by Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) and Swansea University and held at the Great Hall on the latter’s Bay Campus, was attended by almost 300 students from the College and local sixth form schools, many of whom were joined by their parents and guardians.

After an introductory welcome given by Dr Emma Smith, the College’s Academic Enrichment Manager and the Swansea Seren Coordinator, the stage was handed over to Professor Simon Bott, Education Lead for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University, and Gower College Swansea’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Jones.

Simon and Mark talked about the many benefits to young people of getting involved with the Swansea Seren Hub, from both a higher education and further education viewpoint.

Also in attendance was Daniel Powell, Head of Outreach and Communications, New College, Oxford, who gave a lecture on confidence and reaching your academic potential.

Alumni Ellen Jones took to the stage to share how Seren provided her with opportunities to develop a passion for her subjects as well as supporting her in her successful application to study Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, from which she has just graduated.

“The Swansea Seren Hub allows for a super-curricular exploration of subjects which is vital in developing students’ academic curiosity and intellectual flexibility,” says Emma. “Our launch event is a great example of the strong working partnership which exists between the Seren Academy, the College, the University, and the seven Swansea schools – a collaboration which aims to widen the participation of young people who aspire to apply to top higher education institutions.”

After the talks, students were invited into breakout areas where – led by Swansea University academics – they took part in taster masterclasses. Parents and guardians were also able to take part in a Q&A with Steve Minney, Head of Undergraduate Recruitment at Swansea University, and Daniel Powell.

Seren is a Welsh Government initiative dedicated to helping Wales’ brightest learners achieve their full academic potential in the UK and overseas. Available to all academically able learners from Year 8 to Year 13, the Seren Academy offers interactive sessions and unique study experiences to help students make informed decisions about applying to leading universities.

This includes advice and guidance workshops from Oxford and Cambridge admissions tutors, university admissions preparations sessions, access to subject masterclasses led by university academics, and residentials in Oxford and Cambridge.