College feeling refreshed after winning national water award

Suffolk New College staff quenched their first with the taste of success this week after winning a national water accolade.

Staff were nominated in the Skills for the Future Award during the annual Anglian Water Supplier Awards event.

The occasion was held in Peterborough and the college was delighted to be crowned category winners.

In a citation read out during the ceremony, it stated:

“Suffolk New College is recognised with the Skills for the Future Award for its exceptional commitment to building a genuinely collaborative bridge between education and industry across the East of England. This approach goes beyond traditional education delivery, embedding employers into the design of learning and creating a direct pipeline between training and real-world employment needs. What sets Suffolk New College apart is the depth and reach of its engagement in tackling wider regional skills challenges, not just its own institutional priorities.

“The College has actively contributed to major regional initiatives, including the Skills for a Thriving East Summit and the 3% Club, which aims to reduce the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) to 3% by 2030. Its willingness to host and support flagship events such as the upcoming 3% Club kick-off session and the Festival of the Girl in the East (2027) demonstrates a long-term commitment to inclusive skills development and workforce transformation. Together, these actions highlight a forward-looking institution that is not only responding to skills gaps but helping to lead the regional agenda for future talent.”

Kayleigh Norris is the Head of Careers and Employer Engagement. She said:

“We won the award thanks to our innovative industry partner programme and we were recognised for the work we do with employers to meet skills needs locally and nationally. The feedback suggested that we are leading the way in terms of our efforts. With all of this in mind, it was real thrill to receive this award and a great boost to be publically praised for our efforts in working with businesses and helping the next generation become the best possible versions of themselves.”

In addition to this water award, the college has received a number of regional and national awards in recent years, scooping the EADT large business of the year award as well as the Project of the Year during the Clean and Green environmental awards in 2026. On top of that, the college is opening a new adult learning centre in Ipswich and is working with Sizewell C on the creation of a new state of the art campus in Leiston.