Building Skills for the Future: One Year to Go as Houghall Campus Takes Shape

East Durham College is marking one year to go until the first new students arrive at its new state-of-the-art Houghall Campus, a major investment that will help shape the future skills base of the North East.

New aerial footage released now show the significant progress on the redevelopment, with construction on track for completion in April 2027 and the first students due to use the new facilities from September 2027.

Aerial footage available here:

The redevelopment will transform East Durham College’s Houghall Campus into a modern and industry led centre for land-based, environmental and sustainability education, providing students with specialist facilities designed around the needs of industry and the workforce of the future.

Enabling works began in October 2025, followed by construction of the new building in January 2026. Delivered by Tilbury Douglas on behalf of the Department for Education, the project will create a sustainable learning environment combining specialist teaching facilities, digital learning spaces and dedicated areas for practical and outdoor learning.

Scott Bullock, Principal and CEO of East Durham College, said:

“Exceptional facilities make a real difference to a student’s experience, the environment in which they learn inspires ambition, raises expectations and gives students the confidence to succeed.

“That is why the investment in Houghall Campus is so important, we are creating an exceptional learning environment where students can develop the technical knowledge, practical skills and experience they need to succeed in the world of work.

“When our first students arrive in September 2027, they will have the opportunity to learn in state-of-the-art facilities designed around the industries they are preparing to enter.”

The new campus will strengthen the College’s provision across agriculture, horticulture, environmental management, animal care and the wider land-based sector, helping meet growing demand for skills linked to sustainable food production, environmental stewardship and the green economy.

The development builds on East Durham College’s growing track record in delivering high-quality, industry-focused education and training. The College has recently been recognised as one of the country’s leading apprenticeship providers, achieving a 75% apprenticeship achievement rate, significantly above the national average of 65.7%. The latest Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables place the College among the top 10 college providers nationally for apprenticeship achievement.

The College has also become the fastest-growing college provider of apprentices in the North East, based on apprenticeship starts between August 2025 and January 2026 compared with the same period in the previous year. In turn, Houghall Campus is ranked fifth nationally among land-based education providers for achievement rates and is the highest-performing land-based college in the North (DfE National Achievement Rate Tables 2024 to 2025).Meanwhile, the College is celebrating a high volume of T Level distinctions among its 2026 cohort, following the release of student results this summer.

Helen McCoy, Campus Principal, Houghall Campus said:

“Our recent apprenticeship and T Level successes demonstrate the strength of the education and training we are providing across the College. Houghall Campus will build on that success, giving students an outstanding environment in which to develop the skills and experience employers need.

“With one year to go, seeing Houghall Campus take shape is incredibly exciting. This is about creating opportunities for the next generation and ensuring our region has the skilled people it needs to support future growth.”

Designed by Jefferson Sheard Architects, the new Houghall Campus combines the heritage of the site with modern design and sustainability. The project includes:

A new two-storey teaching block with modern classrooms and digital learning labs.

Specialist agricultural and land-based facilities, including a hay barn, sheep shed, grain store and bio-secure boot wash.

Refurbishment and improvement of existing buildings to enhance sustainability and accessibility.

New landscaping, improved site access and dedicated spaces for hands-on, outdoor learning.

Helen added:

“September 2027 will be the start of a new chapter for Houghall Campus, our students and the employers we work with. We are looking forward to welcoming the first new cohort and seeing them make the most of these exceptional new facilities.”