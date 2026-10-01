Local college students launch Nescot Music Radio for on air and behind the scenes experience

Music students at Nescot college in Epsom have just launched a brand-new radio station, Nescot Music Radio, allowing them to get practical experience of working in radio and broadcasting.

Students take on real industry roles, including presenters, DJs, producers, researchers and music curators, developing skills and building professional portfolios as they go. They are involved in every stage of production, from developing the station’s branding and jingles to writing scripts, planning transitions, creating adverts and curating music.

As well as offering music, the station provides a platform for the whole Nescot community, with content including student and staff interviews, artist spotlights, campus news and events, and themed shows. The project also creates opportunities for collaboration between students on different courses.

The first episode, ‘Your campus, Your Sound’, was recorded over the summer as a pilot. Presenters will change from episode to episode, and around 20 students are expected to be involved across the series, with learners from all levels invited to help shape future shows.

Harry Fairclough, Music Lecturer at Nescot said:

“This project is all about giving students the opportunity to step into real broadcasting roles and gain practical, hands-on industry experience. There are many different career paths within the music industry, and the radio station is a great way for students to discover the range of creative, technical and production roles that come together to make a radio show.

“It’s been fantastic to see students’ creativity, confidence and skills develop through a project they are driving themselves. I’m incredibly proud of what they have achieved so far, and I’m excited for everyone to hear the first episode.”

Julie Kapsalis MBE, Principal and CEO at Nescot said:

“It’s brilliant to hear that Nescot students are now on the airwaves, entertaining students and talking about the issues that matter to them. They’ve done a fantastic job pulling it all together. I’m hoping for a guest spot at some point, so I can have a look behind the scenes at how it all comes together.”

Alongside the radio project, the Nescot music department has also introduced three other weekly industry skills sessions, giving students experience in events, marketing and promotion, running a record label, and studio management. Together, these sessions give students the opportunity to explore different areas of the industry and develop skills beyond their main specialism.

Nescot Music Radio launches with pre-recorded programmes, with ambitions to develop into internal broadcasting and potentially public online radio in the future. The project is built around student voice, creativity, collaboration and employability, and offers another platform to showcase the work happening across Nescot.

The first episode is available to listen to now on YouTube: