Catherine Lewis Pledges Visible, Open Leadership as New CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges

Catherine Lewis has officially taken up her post as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NPTC Group of Colleges, pledging a visible, open and people-focused approach to leadership.

Having previously served as Vice Principal: Corporate Services from 2012 to 2018, Catherine became Deputy Principal / Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2018 before becoming Principal / Deputy Chief Executive Officer in July 2023. Catherine brings extensive experience in further education and a deep understanding of the College, its learners, staff and communities.

As she begins her new role, Catherine says one of her priorities will be ensuring staff feel connected to the College’s leadership, supported in their roles and confident that their voices will be heard.

Catherine said:

“Taking on the role of CEO is a real privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. NPTC Group of Colleges has been a huge part of my life for many years, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together in the future.

“One thing that’s really important to me is being out and about across the College. I don’t want people only to hear from me through emails or meetings. I want staff and learners to see me, stop me for a chat and tell me what’s on their minds.

“We’re all employees. We all come to work wanting to do our best and make a difference. Sometimes people have ideas, worries or concerns and it’s important they feel comfortable raising them and know they’ll be listened to.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking to people and hearing different perspectives. Good communication isn’t just about sending out messages, it’s about listening too. I want staff to know that their voices matter and that they can help shape the future of the College.

“At the heart of everything we do are our learners. If we can make sure our staff feel supported, valued and able to thrive in their roles, we’re giving our students the very best chance of success.”

Catherine succeeds Mark Dacey, who retired this summer after an outstanding career in further education spanning almost four decades, including nearly 23 years leading the College. Under his leadership, NPTC Group of Colleges developed a strong reputation for educational excellence, innovation and community impact across Wales.

Building on those strong foundations, Catherine will lead the College through its next phase of development, with a continued focus on delivering outstanding experiences for learners, supporting staff and strengthening the College’s role within the communities it serves.