Students get involved with East Sussex Fire & Rescue Training Exercise

East Sussex College and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service joined forces at the College’s Lewes campus on Tuesday 29th September for ESFR’s ongoing training exercise designed to help emergency crews prepare for real-life incidents.

Firefighters and emergency service staff visited the College’s Southover building on Mountfield Road to carry out a series of training activities in a realistic college environment.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Exercise Director Dan Ball spoke to students about Firefighting techniques and explained the principal of Gas Cooling while they were observing the Crews searching, giving Uniformed Protective Services students interested in pursuing a career as firefighters, as well as staff, the opportunity to see firefighters in action and learn more about the work emergency services carry out to keep people safe.

The exercise also included East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service testing their ‘Door Sweep’ procedures, enabling firefighters to practise systematically checking rooms and escape routes to ensure all occupants were accounted for as part of the training exercise.

Four fire engines were in attendance with crews participating from Preston Circus, Hove and Lewes, as well as specialist officers.

The exercise was supported by East Sussex College as part of its ongoing partnership with East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said:

“We were delighted to host East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service at our Lewes campus as part of this important training exercise. The demonstration gave students and staff a greater understanding of the vital work emergency services carry out to keep people safe. It was especially valuable for our Uniformed Protective Services students, who were able to observe first-hand the skills, teamwork and procedures involved in responding effectively to real-life incidents.”

Exercise Director and Watch Manager, Dan Ball, said:

“Exercises like this provide firefighters with valuable opportunities to test their skills in a realistic environment. It was also a great opportunity to engage with staff and students at the college, strengthening relationships and promoting important safety messages. We are grateful to everyone involved, including operational crews and officers, Joint Fire Control, East Sussex College Group, and all those who helped make the exercise possible.”

The exercise forms part of East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s ongoing work to ensure its crews are prepared to respond effectively to a wide range of emergency situations.

The College and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service thanked everyone involved in supporting the exercise.