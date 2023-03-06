College helps children learn about ‘virtual production’

The East London Institute of Technology, at Barking & Dagenham College helped hundreds of school children learn all about the career opportunities in virtual production this week when it took part in a huge interactive event.

The event, organised by Film Barking and Dagenham and Inspiring Futures, was designed to showcase to over 700 east London school children the incredible opportunities open to them in this growing industry.

The UK, and in particular London, is experiencing massive growth in film and TV production due to the increasing demand for content.Virtual production is a big part of this growth but the industry is struggling with skills shortages.The rapid growth means that many young people are unaware of the huge opportunities the industry offers.

With this in mind, The East London Institute of Technology at Barking & Dagenham College was invited to take part in the event, to showcase the many local opportunities to train to work in film and TV.

As one of the few colleges in the country to have its own virtual production wall, which its students are taught how to use, the College was perfectly placed to offer advice and guidance to the children.

The event was a huge success with the school children really enjoying the day, having a go at activities and hearing from the many industry experts on hand to them.

