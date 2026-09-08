College is born to be wild

A college has gone wild at the start of a new term by setting up a new conservation course.

The Suffolk New College Suffolk Rural campus has recently opened up applications for a level 2 programme in Land and Wildlife.

Learners will get the chance to go on eco-trips to Wales and work more closely with local National Trust sites and golf courses.

Students will also look at environmental studies more generally, getting involved in practical habitat restoration projects, species identification, whilst getting the chance to take part in real life surveys to help gain an insight into careers in this field.

In 2023, the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management claimed that nature experts are ‘like gold dust’ – so the college based in the village of Otley has responded to this to try and counteract this skills shortfall via the course.

Abbie Morris is Head of Land-Based Studies at Suffolk Rural. Abbie has a passion for the subject having worked in the industry previously, travelling to places like the rainforests of Panama.

She said: “We want to make the course as practical as possible to help support people of all ages and their career goals. There is a massive gap in the green skills employability market as people’s interest in sustainability and the environment rises. Therefore, we created this course and we are planning on running a level 3 (A level equivalent) programme next year.

“People who sign up are coming in at the right time, we have tutors who have decades of experience, it’s really hands on, you will be working on the landscape in the open air and there will be lots of opportunities to flourish and expand your knowledge.

“We want to leave a real positive environmental mark on the college and our community and this course will help feed into this mission,” she added.

In other land-based news at the college, the equine centre is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. The facility was opened in 2006 by HRH The Princess Royal. And HRH recently sent a letter to college staff congratulating them on this landmark. Earlier this year, current and former staff were joined by students who had either worked or studied at the impressive indoor and outdoor arena.