College launches new part-time courses in north east Wales

COLEG CAMBRIA has unveiled a wide range of part-time courses to be delivered across north east Wales.

And a new online and print guide will help prospective students choose one of theflexible professional and training qualifications on offer at the college’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, in addition to community facilities across the region.

Designed to improve and enhance work skills and career development, and encourage hobbies, programmes beginning this autumn include Intermediate Flower Arranging, Introduction to DIY Property Maintenance, Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Certificate in Professional Digital Marketing, Conversational Spanish, Conversational French, VTCT Level 2 Award in Manicure Services and an Introduction to Cybersecurity – Internet Safety and Security.

Among the accrediting organisations working in partnership with Cambria are IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guilds, Prince2, Lantra, and Mental Health First Aid Wales.

Principal Sue Price encouraged people in work or seeking a fresh opportunity to get in touch to find out more.

“Whether you are looking for a change in career, working towards promotion in your current role or want to meet new people and learn something new, there is a course for everyone at Coleg Cambria,” said Mrs Price.

“The new guide brings all of that together and demonstrates the wide and varied selection of programmes on offer, as well as our close links with industry and the country’s top awarding bodies.”

She added: “Prospective learners can also find out if they are eligible for funding via a Personal Learning Account and there is advice and guidance on fees and financial assistance, learning Welsh, support for people with disabilities, higher education opportunities and apprenticeships.

“There are so many options available – we look forward to welcoming our new part-time students in the weeks ahead.”

You can view the latest part-time and course publications here.

Published in