College recognised for transformation through digital innovation

A London college group has been praised for its work to transform digital learning.

United Colleges Group (UCG) has been named a finalist in the Pearson Teaching Awards for Transformational Use of Digital Technology, which celebrates individuals and teams pioneering the effective use of digital technology in education, inspiring colleagues and students, and proactively adopting new approaches to improve teaching and learning.

For a college where over half of learners are from the most deprived areas nationally, and nearly half begin without a Grade 4 in English or maths, previous inconsistencies in digital access and practice created barriers to achievement. UCG’s transformation has been driven by a clear ambition: to use digital technology not as an add-on, but as a tool to improve equity and unlock opportunity.

At the heart of this work are two strategic pillars: universal access and immersive innovation.

Operating campuses in Willesden, Paddington, Maida Vale and Camden, UCG has created a consistent digital ecosystem built around Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, ensuring every learner has access to the same tools, resources and support.

Universal access has been central to levelling the playing field. Accessibility features such as Immersive Reader, dictation, captions and translation tools are embedded into everyday teaching, enabling learners to work independently and confidently. Devices, digital platforms and campus-based support further remove barriers for students who may lack access at home.

Alongside this, immersive innovation is expanding what students can experience. Through partnerships with organisations including Meta, learners engage with virtual reality simulations that replicate real workplace environments. Health and Social Care students can practise clinical scenarios in a virtual hospital ward, while construction and engineering students can safely rehearse technical and hazardous tasks before entering industry placements.

The impact of this approach is visible across the college. Students are developing greater confidence in both their subject knowledge and digital skills. Staff benefit from improved visibility of progress through tools such as Power BI, enabling more targeted support and intervention.

A recent inspection by Ofsted recognised UCG’s strong digital infrastructure and its contribution to meeting skills needs. The college has also retained Microsoft Showcase College status for six consecutive years, reflecting sustained excellence in digital leadership and practice.

Investment in industry-standard facilities—including a hospital ward training environment, advanced media equipment, and specialist technical resources—ensures that digital transformation is closely aligned with employer needs. UCG’s facilities are also used by the NHS for staff training.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal of United Colleges Group, said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to transforming life chances through education. By embedding universal access and immersive innovation across the college, we’ve created an environment where digital technology actively removes barriers rather than creates them. The result is greater independence, stronger engagement and improved opportunities for our learners, particularly those who have faced the greatest challenges.”

The full list of Silver Winners will be announced on National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday 17 June 2026. Silver Winners will then go attend the final of the Pearson National Teaching Awards UK in November, where the overall winners will be announced.

Being shortlisted for a Pearson Teaching Award recognises UCG’s sustained, whole-college approach to digital transformation—and its ongoing commitment to ensuring every learner has the opportunity, confidence and skills to progress into further study, employment and beyond.