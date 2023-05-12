College to host 150+ self-care and wellbeing sessions for Mental Health Awareness Week

AN INCREDIBLE 150+ wellbeing and self-care sessions will be held across Coleg Cambria’s five sites during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Beginning on Monday (May 15) there will be a vast range of activities and events for students and staff in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Yale and Bersham Road in Wrexham.

Following last year’s packed programme, the college’s Wellbeing team – led by Mental Health and Wellbeing Practitioner Nadia Jones and Mental Health and Wellbeing Coordinator Bethan Williams – has managed to cram even more into the five days.

As well as sports and exercise, live music and entertainment, there will be bracelet making, silent discos, craft and sustainability, painting, song writing, a Wear It Green Day, mindful walks, photo booths, a colour run and much, much more.

Wrexham AFC – which has organised Wellbeing Workshops – will be among the organisations and charities appearing across the week, along with assistant dogs, MIND and Youth Cymru.

“Given the challenges learners, lecturers and college staff have faced throughout the pandemic it is more vital than ever we are here to support them,” said Nadia.

“Our team has organised more sessions than ever before, which is testament to their hard work but also the amazing engagement we have had from all parts of the college, including Active Cambria.

“For that we are very thankful and given the positive feedback we received last year we are hopeful this will again be a programme of activities that makes a real impact, helping to tackle any issues people may have and promoting the value of mental health awareness.”

She added: “There is a particular emphasis on anxiety, exam stress and loneliness, again given the unprecedented issues faced over the last three years, so if anyone has any concerns or just wants to talk, please get in touch.”

The week will also feature special appearances by the popular smoothie bike and ice cream truck, with other activities including badge-making, scalp massages and haircuts, pamper sessions, sewing and origami.

“There is a wide variety of things to do, and we have tailored some to each site,” said Bethan.

“For example the bush craft at Llysfasi and owl and falcon displays in Northop, and the creative writing and photography competitions on the themes of nature and the outdoors, and their effect on alleviating stress.

“We hope people enjoy the programme, and, importantly, that if anyone is struggling with their mental health, they know that we are always there to support them all-year round.

“We have a calendar of events across north east Wales and a lot planned for the coming months – watch this space for more.”

For more information on other activities coming up next week, email wellbeing@cambria.ac.uk or visit www.cambria.ac.uk/student-support.

Visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk for more on the Mental Health Foundation and Mental Health Awareness Week.

