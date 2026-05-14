The Normalisation of Fraud: Why Construction Must Protect both Assessment & Certification Integrity

Fraud in construction training and testing is too often discussed as though it is a single issue — a fake card here, a forged certificate there, an isolated bad actor operating at the edges of the system.

That no longer reflects the reality facing the industry.

What the sector is increasingly confronting are two distinct, but connected, threats to workforce competence and operational safety.

The first is the erosion of assessment integrity: where commercial pressure, poor practice, weak oversight, or deliberate malpractice result in individuals achieving qualifications or competence outcomes without properly demonstrating the required standard.

The second is the growing sophistication of falsified documentation: counterfeit certificates, manipulated records, impersonation, and increasingly convincing digitally generated evidence, including the emerging misuse of AI tools.

Both ultimately create the same risk — individuals entering safety-critical environments without the competence the industry believes they possess.

In construction, that is not simply a compliance issue. It is a safety issue.

Fraud is not always a forged certificate

One of the greatest risks facing the sector is the assumption that fraud only exists when documentation has been falsified.

In reality, some of the most serious threats emerge when poor assessment practice becomes normalised over time.

Commercial pressures, learner throughput targets, operational demands, and inconsistent quality assurance can all contribute to environments where standards begin to drift. Assessments can become process-driven rather than competence-driven. Evidence can become accepted without sufficient scrutiny. Decisions can gradually shift from “has competence been fully demonstrated?” to “is this good enough to progress?”

This is where the erosion of standards begins. Fraud does not always appear as deliberate criminal behaviour. Sometimes it appears as the gradual acceptance of lower expectations.

Left unchecked, that drift creates a dangerous outcome: individuals holding legitimate-looking certification without the level of competence the industry expects behind it.

For a sector operating high-risk plant, equipment, and site environments, the consequences can be significant.

Oversight must be continuous, not reactive

Protecting assessment integrity requires more than policy statements. It requires active oversight, independent scrutiny, and a culture willing to challenge inconsistencies early.

At NOCN Group and Construction Plant Card Scheme (CPCS), maintaining the integrity of qualifications, competence cards, and workforce certification is central to protecting trust across the construction and skills sector.

Our dedicated regional External Quality Assurance (EQA) teams carry out both announced and unannounced centre visits nationwide, supported by real-time and retrospective sampling activities. This layered approach strengthens oversight of training delivery, assessment decisions, internal quality assurance processes, and evidence management.

The purpose is not bureaucracy for its own sake. It is early identification of risk before poor practice becomes embedded.

Robust quality assurance frameworks allow patterns to be identified early:

inconsistent assessment decisions

irregular learner evidence

deviations from approved delivery standards

unusually rapid achievement patterns

or weaknesses in internal verification controls

Where standards are properly protected, intervention happens before operational safety is compromised.

Alongside this, NOCN Group and CPCS continue to invest in Continuing Professional Development (CPD), standardisation activity, and sector engagement initiatives designed to support assessors, trainers, centres, and employers in maintaining consistent standards of competence and integrity.

The rise of counterfeit and AI-enabled fraud

At the same time, the industry is also facing a second and increasingly sophisticated challenge: falsified certification and identity manipulation.

Fraudulent certification activity — including counterfeit or fraudulently obtained certificates used to secure competence cards or site access — continues to pose a serious risk to workforce safety and industry confidence.

Historically, forged documents were often identifiable through obvious inconsistencies or poor-quality reproduction. That is changing rapidly.

The accessibility of advanced editing software and AI-generated content means fraudulent documentation no longer needs to appear poorly constructed to be false. Certificates, learner records, and supporting evidence can now be replicated with increasing sophistication and speed.

In many cases, the issue is no longer whether documentation looks authentic. It is whether it can be independently verified.

Common indicators of concern include:

repeated documentation originating from the same source

inconsistencies in formatting or issuing patterns

unverifiable awarding information

identity discrepancies

and evidence that lacks a credible audit trail

Individually, these indicators may appear minor. Collectively, they often reveal organised or systemic risk.

This is why digital traceability, secure record systems, identity verification, and independent validation processes are becoming increasingly critical across the learner and cardholder journey.

Even basic identity checks remain one of the most effective safeguards available. Inconsistencies in personal information, unfamiliarity with submitted evidence, or irregularities during verification processes should never be dismissed automatically, particularly where safety-critical activity is involved.

Competence can never be assumed

The construction industry has made significant progress in improving training standards, competence frameworks, and workforce professionalism over recent decades.

However, as fraud methods evolve, the sector must recognise that protecting competence now requires equal focus on two fronts:

Protecting the integrity of assessment practice

Protecting the integrity of certification and verification systems

Neither can operate effectively in isolation.

Technology will continue to play an important role through improved traceability, digital oversight, and enhanced verification systems. But the industry’s strongest defence remains human: professional curiosity, independent scrutiny, and the confidence to challenge when something does not align.

At NOCN Group and CPCS, we continue to work closely with employers, training providers, industry bodies, and stakeholders to ensure competence standards remain robust, credible, and aligned to the realities of modern construction environments.

As guardians of construction plant and equipment training and assessment, we recognise that standards are not protected through assumption. They are protected through evidence, oversight, accountability, and a willingness to intervene early when risk emerges.

Because ultimately, competence can only be trusted where it is properly demonstrated, properly verified, and never simply taken at face value.

By Carl Hassell, Chief Operating Officer, NOCN Group