College to open Creative and Digital doors

Barnsley College is opening its doors to anyone looking to study a full-time Creative or Digital course this academic year.

The College will hold an Open Event on Friday 16 September between 10.00am and 2.00pm for those wishing to find out more about Creative and Digital vocational courses, including T Levels.

The event will allow potential students to attend on a drop-in basis, with the opportunity to chat to staff and tour the industry-standard facilities.

Visitors can find out about Art, Graphics, Fashion, Music or Performing Arts courses by visiting the Old Mill Lane campus on the day.

Those interested in studying Broadcast Journalism, Computing and IT, Creative Media, Digital Marketing, Film and TV or Games Design can get more information in the SciTech Digital Innovation Hub.

Denise Jelly, Head of Creative Industries at the College, said:

“The event is a great way to see how starting a course with us this year will help you develop your skills, achieve your aims and move towards employment, higher education or an apprenticeship in your chosen area of study.”

Leanne Brunt, the College’s Head of Digital Industries, added:

“Our staff are looking forward to showing you around our excellent facilities and explaining how we’ll prepare you to excel in your chosen digital industry during your time with us.”

