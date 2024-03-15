College unveils suite of innovative facilities

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) held an event on Wednesday 13th March to unveil its new state-of-the-art facilities to local councillors and college patrons.

The upgraded and revitalised facilities have been made possible through a £3.5 million investment from the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund which has seen the creation of a range of innovative facilities, including a Cyber Security Lab, Games Development Studio, Mechatronics Lab, Health Simulation Suite, Biome (creative hybrid space) and Immersive Learning Suite.

The event, held at the college’s Mulberry Bistro, showcased BSDC’s commitment to innovation and excellence in education. Attendees were given guided tours of the new facilities, providing a firsthand look at the cutting-edge learning environments designed to prepare students for the evolving demands of the workforce.

Rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, BSDC’s forward-thinking approach to education is reflected in the new facilities being introduced. From the Health Simulation Suite to the Cyber Security Lab, each space is equipped with the latest technology and resources to provide students with immersive learning experiences.

In the Health Simulation Suite, learners have access to simulated healthcare environments, allowing them to develop essential skills under realistic conditions. The Biome, a creative hybrid space, fosters collaboration and innovation, while the Mechatronics Lab prepares students for the fourth industrial revolution with hands-on experience in robotics and automation.

The Cyber Security Lab provides a secure environment for students to hone their skills in defending against cyber threats, while the Games Studios offer a platform for creativity and industry collaboration. The addition of an Esports Arena and VRX Immersive Learning Suite further enhances the College’s suite of new facilities.

Chris Beech, Assistant Principal and Dean at BSDC said: “Our investment in the exciting, new facilities not only benefits students but also contributes to the economic and cultural vitality of Burton upon Trent. As part of the Burton Stronger Towns Fund, the college is proud to support the town’s vision for growth and innovation, ensuring that the local community remains at the forefront of skills development and education.

“Looking ahead, BSDC remains committed to its mission of providing top-class education and opportunities for students to thrive in an ever-changing world. By fostering partnerships, embracing sustainability and prioritising excellence, the college is poised to shape the future of education in Burton upon Trent and beyond.”

For more information about Burton and South Derbyshire College and its new facilities, go to: www.bsdc.ac.uk/this-is-bsdc.