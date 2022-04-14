Construction students go behind the scenes on industry site visit

First year students from New City College’s Construction & Engineering Centre donned high vis jackets and hard hats as they were taken up to the 13th floor of a working building site.

The students, studying Construction & the Built Environment at NCC’s fantastic new £15million campus in Rainham, were able to put theory into practice during the work experience visit to Willmott Dixon’s Gascoigne estate redevelopment project in Barking.

A behind the scenes tour of the site gave them the chance to learn about the different processes and the variety of career options available to them in construction, project development and engineering.

They learned about health & safety, roofing, brickwork, insulation, scaffolding and energy efficiency and heard that the new Gascoigne development will provide quality homes for hundreds of ordinary working people and will be one of the most healthy, sustainable places to live in east London.

Students also had the opportunity to ask questions and take photographs which they will use to support their course assignments.

Jane Nugent, Work Experience & Industry Placement Coordinator at NCC, said: “This was an exceptional opportunity that our students were offered. They were very attentive during the visit and learnt so much about a real and raw working site – from the ground up to the 13th floor!

“We look forward to a continued successful collaboration with Willmott Dixon, one of our fantastic industry partners. These site visits are so important for students as they enhance their understanding of modern construction practices and create an interactive learning environment, giving them real-world industry experience.”

