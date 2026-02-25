Corvinus University’s first win at The Case Centre Awards and Competitions

At The Case Centre’s 36th global Awards and Competitions, Réka Franciska Vas, Associate Professor from Corvinus University of Budapest, was announced as a joint winner alongside Isabelle Fagnot from KEDGE Business School.



The Case Centre Awards and Competitions recognise outstanding case writers and teachers from across the globe and celebrate worldwide excellence in case writing and teaching. The 36th Awards reflect the state of today’s rapidly changing global environment and the critical role of the case method in helping future leaders grapple with real-world complexity.



The case method is a teaching approach in which students learn by analysing real-world scenarios. This year’s winning cases bring the challenges shaping business decision-making directly into the classroom, from geopolitical instability and technological rivalry to sustainability and long-term resilience.

Vas and Fagnot’s winning case for Knowledge, Information and Communications Systems Management was How to Make Data Work for Your Organization: Is Data Culture the Missing Link

Focusing on conflicting data on student enrolment figures presented in the annual report of a fictional higher education institution, this case explores a challenge that most higher education institutions genuinely experience in their day-to-day operations. It is based on a real-life situation and addresses a problem with no simple or obvious solution. Rather than offering ready-made answers, the case helps initiate structured thinking, outlines possible directions, and supports institutions in making meaningful progress toward truly data-driven operations.



“The case has proven to be highly adaptable and versatile in teaching. It can be used not only to explore the foundations of data-driven culture but also to highlight aspects of responsible decision-making. In all teaching contexts, it has encouraged students to think critically, creatively, and outside the box, ” said Vas.



“We are particularly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing dialogue around data-driven transformation in higher education, and we hope this case continues to inspire thoughtful discussion and reflective learning across diverse institutional settings,” said Fagnot.

The authors share that one of the main challenges was that, while the problem itself is universal, it manifests differently across institutions. This required them to design a case that is both concrete and relatable, yet flexible enough to resonate with a wide range of organisational contexts. Another challenge was guiding case solvers toward the right way of thinking without prescribing solutions, encouraging the development of the appropriate mindset rather than delivering definitive answers.

Vicky Lester, Chief Executive Officer of The Case Centre, commented,

“These awards showcase how the case method continues to bring the real world into the classroom, helping future leaders navigate complexity and make informed decisions in an ever-changing environment. From geopolitical uncertainty and sustainability challenges to the rise of artificial intelligence, this year’s winning cases reflect the issues shaping business today. We are also proud to see institutions like IMD consistently demonstrating excellence in case writing and teaching, inspiring students around the world.”

This marks Corvinus University’s first success at these awards and competitions.