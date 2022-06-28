Coventry University to host prestigious international conference examining diversity and inclusion in higher education

A key international conference examining equity, diversity and inclusion in higher education is to be hosted by Coventry University.

The inaugural National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) Joint International Equity, Diversity and Inclusion conference will take place this September.

Coventry University and NADOHE will bring together higher education leaders, researchers, staff, faculty, and students from across the globe to learn and exchange ideas, approaches, and best practices.

The event aims to explore the role higher education can play in transforming equity, diversity, and inclusion discourse, practice and research in the 21st century against a backdrop of wider issues in society such as systemic racism, the emerging challenges created by the pandemic, global economic downturns and environmental challenges.

The theme for the first conference is ‘Global Perspectives of Equity & Inclusion in Higher Education: Challenges & Opportunities’.

Annette Hay, Chair of the Equality Accelerate Group at Coventry University and the conference co-Chair, said:

“This is the first event of its kind for NADOHE outside of the US. It is the main higher education body for Chief Diversity Officers in Higher Education in the United States, it has more than 1,400 members and is a hugely respected organisation in the US, but increasingly across the world.

“This collaboration is significant to me, because I was pivotal in establishing the relationship and collaboration with NADOHE, resulting in Coventry University becoming their first international member and representative on their Board. I feel particularly privileged and excited, having had the pleasure of anchoring Coventry’s leadership on the importance of this over the past five or six years, connecting our institution and others, globally on this issue.

“This conference is going to be an important one, because it is taking place at a critical time in world history, towards the end of a global pandemic that brought with it new social norms, fears and biases. This will be a critical moment for Higher Education discourse on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, with experts from across the globe. This event will allow us to share perspectives, ways of working and ultimately agree actions that increase inclusivity in higher education and work together, towards eradicating and exposing all inequalities and discrimination across society.”

Coventry University Provost Ian Dunn added:

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring together the international higher education community to examine ways of promoting inclusion, we are proud to be a vibrant and diverse university group which works hard to maintain a positive and inclusive culture.

“As a global university we seek to attract and recruit a diverse student and staff population from all cultures and backgrounds, helping to support our mission to make higher education accessible for all. NADOHE is a large organisation with a global influence and I hope this event will lead to positive progress within our industry.”

Paulette Granberry Russell, President of NADOHE, added:

“The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) is proud to collaborate with Coventry University for our first joint global conference.

“The theme ‘Global Perspectives of Equity and Inclusion in Higher Education: Challenges and Opportunities’ will engage participants in transnational learning and sharing of best practices that address access, equity and inclusion among higher education institutions around the globe.”

The inaugural joint International Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Conference will take place at Coventry University between 5-7th September.

To register your attendance visit https://www.nadohe.org/international-conference

Published in