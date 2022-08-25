Coventry University to launch innovative dual-award PhD scheme with leading Indonesian university

Coventry University and the School of Business and Management in the Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) have agreed to jointly deliver an innovative dual-award PhD scheme, launching in September 2022.

The programme, which is the first of its kind in Indonesia at doctoral level, is being led by Professor Benny Tjahjono from the Centre for Business in Society at Coventry University.

The new scheme builds on the work of the UK Indonesia Consortium for Interdisciplinary Sciences (UKICIS) of which both Coventry University and ITB are members, and follows the science, technology, research and innovation partnership agreement signed by the UK and Indonesian Governments in 2020.

The UKICIS includes the Universities of Nottingham, Warwick, and Coventry, and brings together the best of Indonesian academic talent from ITB, Institut Pertanian Bogor University and Gadjah Mada University.

Students enrolled on the dual-award scheme can choose to start their studies from ITB or Coventry, benefiting from the academic excellence and international reputation of supervisors from both institutions.

The scheme initially seeks to attract exceptional PhD candidates undertaking research in the areas of Business and Finance. Professor Benny Tjahjono says:

“This innovative scheme demonstrates the long-standing co-operation between Coventry and ITB, both through the bilateral efforts and the UKICIS consortium. We are proud to work with the School of Business and Management ITB, a world-class university in Indonesia.”

Professor Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research at Coventry University says:

“Global challenges can only be properly addressed through global collaboration. Building meaningful collaborations with institutions around the world is at the heart of Coventry University’s research strategy, and we are delighted to launch this pioneering doctoral programme with Institut Teknologi Bandung, a leading Indonesian University.

“Bringing together perspectives from UK and Indonesia will enable us to provide real world answers and insights to some of the major societal challenges that we face.”

Yuliani Dwi Lestari, the head of the MSM-DSM School of Business and Management, Institut Teknologi Bandung says:

“The launch of this programme – the first of its kind between the UK and Indonesia, supports the objectives of the DSM study program, namely, to produce international standard graduates with excellent research skills who can greatly contribute to the world.”

