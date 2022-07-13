Coventry University working with government organisations in bid to support development of Rwandan economy

Coventry University has signed agreements with four Rwandan public and private sector organisations with the intention of jointly developing key areas of the country’s economy.

The organisations will seek to share knowledge and insights in the areas of health, economic development, aviation and energy, with the objective of supporting the African country to upskill its workforce.

The deals came as a Coventry University delegation flew to Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, attended by world leaders and Prince Charles, from 20-25 June.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG), a government-owned utility company responsible for the import, export, procurement, generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in Rwanda, and Coventry University, will look to work together on opportunities in research, internships, capacity building, developing training centres and upskilling towards degree qualifications.

Aviation Travel and Logistics Holding Ltd (ATL) was established by the Government of Rwanda to deliver an integrated and profitable commercial air travel and transport business that brings value to its stakeholders. ATL will look to work with Coventry University on developing the capacity of its staff and that of its subsidiaries in a bid to support Rwanda’s aviation industry in continuing its promising growth.

The Government of Rwanda set up the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in 2009 with a mandate of accelerating Rwanda’s economic development by enabling private sector growth. The university’s collaboration with the RDB will explore opportunities to improve a wide range of economic drivers including talent development in the areas of manufacturing, health, automotive, e-mobility, renewable energy, graduate employment tracking and more.

Through the Ministry of Health, the Government of Rwanda launched the Human Resources for Health (HRH) Programme in 2012, and established the Human Resources for Health Secretariat in 2020, to build the healthcare education infrastructure and the workforce necessary to create a high quality, sustainable healthcare system in Rwanda. Coventry University, which trains thousands of healthcare professionals in the UK every year, will look to work with HRH to support and upskill the healthcare workforce in Rwanda through possible initiatives such as masters and doctoral training, joint research, innovation and enterprise projects, postgraduate education development and internship opportunities.

Coventry University has strong links to the region through its Africa Hub in Kigali, which officially launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on 22nd June.

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to work with and extend our support to regional public and private sector organisations as we bid to play a significant role in supporting the region to develop its workforce and enhance futures. To have the opportunity to work alongside government officials and national leaders in support of a country full of talent and potential to support with upskilling and economic development is a real privilege for us, and a testament to our academic expertise.”

Professor Silas Lwakabamba, Regional Managing Director at Coventry University’s Africa Hub, added:

“Our Africa Hub has already presented us with some magnificent opportunities to make a difference on the continent, and this is another fine example. We look forward with excitement to working closely with regional government officials, captains of industry and senior decision makers with a view to playing a part in shaping workforce skills development and assisting the region’s potential to level up and grow.”

Coventry University is committed to the region in the hope of becoming an economic development partner as the continent continues its transformation.

This global approach has seen the university establish collaborations with numerous organisations around the world, and recently resulted in it being presented with The Queen’s Award, in the category of International Trade.

Published in