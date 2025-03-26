Creating a Neuroinclusive Library
CoLRiC – the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges – would like to share an article recently published in the Winter edition of CoLRiC Impact, our quarterly member publication.
It’s entitled ‘Creating a neuroinclusive library’ and written by Charlie Parkinson, Library Learning Facilitator at Bradford College. It provides fascinating insight into the topic from a further education context.
To create an ‘inclusive, innovative and inspirational environment’, Charlie emphasises the necessity to consider ‘the challenges faced by neurodivergent staff to discover ways of improving working environments for all. How can we create a neuroinclusive environment and ensure equity for neurodivergent staff working in information services?’ Charlie’s article is the first in a two-part series exploring this crucial question.
