CoLRiC – the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges – would like to share an article recently published in the Winter edition of CoLRiC Impact, our quarterly member publication.

It’s entitled ‘Creating a neuroinclusive library’ and written by Charlie Parkinson, Library Learning Facilitator at Bradford College. It provides fascinating insight into the topic from a further education context.

To create an ‘inclusive, innovative and inspirational environment’, Charlie emphasises the necessity to consider ‘the challenges faced by neurodivergent staff to discover ways of improving working environments for all. How can we create a neuroinclusive environment and ensure equity for neurodivergent staff working in information services?’ Charlie’s article is the first in a two-part series exploring this crucial question.

The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) is an independent organisation representing Further Education and Sixth Form College library services and learning resource professionals across the UK. We influence the development of quality assurance standards, showcasing exemplary practice and innovation. We were established in 1993 as an independent, not for profit organisation on the premise that library and learning resource services are integral to contributing to curricular delivery and a high-quality teaching, learning and student experience.

All our member Colleges have access to a portfolio of CoLRiC publications and resources. These include: