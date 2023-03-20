Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

CROYDON SPECIAL SCHOOL BALLOTED FOR STRIKE ACTION OVER ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ ACADEMY TRANSFER

FE News Editor March 20, 2023
0 Comments
empty classroom

We have real concerns that the academy trust do not understand the complexity of the needs at the school, says GMB 

Staff at Red Gates School in Croydon are being balloted by their union GMB over a transfer to Pegasus Academy Trust. 

Red Gates School is a specialist school educating children with high to severe special educational needs and have a ratio of two highly specialised support staff for each pupil. 

The union is opposing the academisation due to the specialised nature of the pupil needs and of the staff, as well as the size of the school. 

The ballot opened on 15 March and is due to close on 3 April with any action to take place after the Easter Holidays. 

Rachael Baylis, GMB Organising Assistant said: 

“GMB members at Red Gates are concerned at what this would mean for their jobs but most importantly for the children themselves.  

“The Governors announced their decision in November without any prior discussion with staff at the school and have so far failed to give any assurances about what improvements they see this transfer bringing other than vague references to ‘stability’.  

“We have real concerns that the academy trust do not understand the complexity of the needs at the school and actually believe they can reduce costs by cutting support for some of the most vulnerable pupils.  

“The transfer will only have a detrimental impact on pupils, their families and staff and is nothing short of irresponsible.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .