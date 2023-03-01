Cyber Leaders to Educate on Ransomware Threat in Parliament

Key figures from the cyber security industry will gather to address parliament this month to discuss the UK’s readiness to defend itself against the growing threat posed by ransomware.

The event, entitled Cyber – The Next Threat is organised by the Parliament Street think tank and chaired by former business minister Dean Russell MP and will take place on 13th March 2023.

The expert panel includes cyber security veteran Nicko van Someren, CTO, Absolute Software, Oseloka Obiora, CTO of RiverSafe and Chris Cheyne, CTO SecurityHQ and Robin Brattel, CEO of Lab-1.

Hot topics under discussion will include protecting businesses from hackers and ransomware attacks. Other items for discussion include the steps required to protect the UK’s critical national infrastructure from attacks such as the NHS. The UK’s chronic cyber skills shortage and the threat it poses to national security will also be debated as part of the session.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nicko van Someren, CTO, Absolute Software,

“As the cyber threat continues to grow, developing a clear strategy both for protecting companies from crippling ransomware attacks and for their recovery in the event of an attack, should be top priorities. The rise of remote and hybrid working has also given hackers new routes to enter companies undetected. Tackling these threats requires collaboration between the cyber industry, the government and businesses to ensure the highest standards are in place to protect data and keep cyber criminals locked out.”

Published in