Cyber Security students secure places in WorldSkills UK Finals

Two talented Cyber Security students are celebrating after securing places in this year’s prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals. Liam Dinsdale and Solomon Hackett will both compete in the Cyber Security category in November, having previously enjoyed success in the prestigious competition.

Former Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) student, Solomon, previously studied T-Level Digital Support Services at the College and is now studying an integrated Master’s Degree in Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security at Coventry University. After reaching the Cyber Security final in 2025, he is returning to the competition this year with his sights set on a medal. Solomon said: “I’m so happy to have made it to the finals once again. I’ll be striving for a medal this year.”

Meanwhile, Liam previously studied Level 3 Cyber Security and Networking at BSDC and has since progressed to the College’s University Centre, where he is studying a Foundation Degree in Computer Science (Cyber Security Technologist).

Alongside his studies, Liam works as an Associate Hacker at UK-based cyber security consultancy Heretek, having initially gained experience with the company through a work placement during his studies. This will also be a return to the national stage for Liam, who secured a bronze medal in the Cyber Security category at the 2024 WorldSkills UK National Finals.

WorldSkills UK competitions are designed by industry experts to help students and apprentices develop and showcase their technical and employability skills in competitive, real-world environments. Competitors are challenged to perform to the high standards expected within their chosen industries. BSDC Computing students have reached the WorldSkills UK National Finals every year since first entering the competitions in 2022, with several going on to achieve medal success.

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computer Science at BSDC, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Liam and Solomon reaching the WorldSkills UK National Finals. Both have already achieved fantastic success through the competition, so it’s brilliant to see them continuing to challenge themselves and develop their skills further.

“Their achievements also demonstrate the progression opportunities available to our learners, from developing practical skills in our Cyber Security Lab to progressing into higher education and employment within the industry. We wish them both the very best of luck in the finals.”

The College’s Computing provision is designed to give students hands-on experience alongside their studies, with opportunities to develop their skills through industry projects, work experience and competitions such as WorldSkills UK. Students can progress through a range of study levels at BSDC, including into higher education at the College’s University Centre. For more information, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk.