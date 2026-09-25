Inclusivity in Apprenticeships: Creating Careers, Independence and Opportunity Across Wales

For many individuals with disabilities and additional learning needs, the journey into employment can be challenging. Too often, opportunities and support do not lead to sustainable employment or a clear career pathway. At Cambrian Training Company (CTC), we believe everyone should have the opportunity not just to access the workplace, but to build a successful, long-term career.

That belief is at the heart of our Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme (SSAP), delivered in partnership with Agoriad Cyf and ELITE Training Services. Established in 2022, the programme was designed to remove barriers to employment for disabled individuals and those with additional learning needs by providing tailored support, recognised qualifications and real workplace opportunities that lead to sustainable employment.

What makes the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme different is its focus on long-term employment and skills outcomes. From the outset, the objective is not simply to provide employment, but to help learners gain the skills, confidence and qualifications needed to secure greater independence.

The programme combines apprenticeship training with personalised support, including Individual Learning Plans, one-to-one guidance, job coaching, pastoral support and specialist assistance from Additional Learning Needs professionals. Employers are also supported to create inclusive workplaces through advice on reasonable adjustments and best practice, ensuring apprentices have every opportunity to succeed.

A particularly innovative feature of the programme is its shared placement model, enabling apprentices to gain employed experience across different workplace settings while reducing perceived risks. This approach broadens learners’ experience, develops transferable skills and increases employment experiences.

The impact has been significant. Since its launch, the programme has attracted strong interest from learners and employers across Wales. To date, 24 learners have completed their apprenticeships and progressed into sustained employment or full apprenticeships. These achievements demonstrate that, with the right support, individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities can thrive in the workplace and make a valuable contribution to businesses and communities.

The success of the programme is best illustrated through the stories of its apprentices.

Amber Spellman, from Rhyl, completed her Level 2 Supported Shared Apprenticeship in Customer Service at Glan Clwyd Hospital. She has since secured a full-time position as a Pharmacy Assistant with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, where she now helps train new recruits on the pharmacy’s robotic prescription-sorting system.

Amber’s journey is a powerful example of how apprenticeships can provide a genuine route into employment and independence. Reflecting on her achievement, she said: “I feel very proud of myself. My message to people like me is never give up.”

Morgan Griffiths, from Bridgend, completed his Level 2 Supported Shared Apprenticeship in Retail and now works for the Co-op in Brackla. Through his apprenticeship, Morgan developed confidence, communication skills and greater workplace independence while becoming a valued member of the team.

His experience highlights the importance of offering structured support and clear progression opportunities that allow individuals to develop their strengths and build rewarding careers.

Another inspiring example is Cameron Vernon-Long, who is autistic, neurodiverse, uses a cochlear implant and experiences mobility challenges. Through the programme, Cameron achieved a Level 2 Commercial Cleaning and Support Services apprenticeship and secured employment with ELITE Clothing Solutions.

Alongside his qualification, Cameron developed greater confidence, learned to travel independently and achieved Essential Skills qualifications in Maths, English and Digital Literacy. His determination and success earned him the title of Foundation Apprentice of the Year at the Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Skills & Employer Awards 2025.

Aaron Jones’s story further demonstrates the transformative power of inclusive apprenticeships. Diagnosed with Autism at a young age, Aaron joined the Penycae Inn as a quiet and reserved kitchen assistant who struggled with confidence and communication.

With the support of his employer and apprenticeship programme, Aaron completed his hospitality qualifications and progressed to complete a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership. Today, he mentors colleagues, supports front-of-house operations and is recognised for his professionalism and customer service. He has also represented apprenticeships at the Senedd, delivered keynote speeches, given interviews on BBC Radio Wales and become a respected ambassador for work-based learning across Wales.

Aaron’s achievement has been recognised by winning the Skills for Work award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2026 and being named Apprentice of the Year in the Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Skills & Employer Awards 2026.

Aaron’s success illustrates that apprenticeships are about far more than qualifications. They build confidence, develop leadership skills and create opportunities for individuals to achieve their full potential.

The success of the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme is made possible through the commitment of staff across Cambrian Training Company, Agoriad Cyf and ELITE Training Services. Training officers, support coaches and ALN specialists work closely with employers to provide coordinated support that addresses each learner’s individual needs and aspirations.

Importantly, the programme benefits everyone involved. Learners gain confidence, independence and sustainable careers. Employers access motivated and talented individuals who bring valuable skills and perspectives to their organisations. Communities benefit from increased employment, reduced social isolation and a more inclusive workforce.

As Wales seeks to address skills shortages and create a stronger, more inclusive economy, programmes such as the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme have an essential role to play. They demonstrate that when barriers are removed and support is tailored to individual needs, people with learning difficulties and disabilities can achieve exceptional outcomes.

The stories of Amber, Morgan, Cameron and Aaron prove that talent exists everywhere. The challenge is not finding that talent but creating the opportunities for it to flourish. Through Supported Shared Apprenticeships, learners are gaining more than workplace experience—they are gaining qualifications, confidence, independence and, most importantly, sustainable employment and meaningful career paths. That is the true measure of an inclusive apprenticeship programme and its lasting impact on individuals, employers and communities across Wales.

By Faith O’Brien, Managing Director, Cambrian Training Company