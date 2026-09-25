Weston College Welcomes Make UK To AMTEC On National Manufacturing Day

Yesterday Weston College welcomed Jim Davison, National Membership Director at Make UK, to its Advanced Manufacturing Technical Excellence College (AMTEC) on National Manufacturing Day, celebrating both the College’s growing role in supporting the region’s manufacturing sector and its recent membership of the UK’s leading manufacturers’ organisation.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase how Weston College is working closely with employers to develop the next generation of engineering and manufacturing talent through industry-focused training, apprenticeships and technical education.

The day also marked Weston College officially becoming a member of Make UK, joining a national community of manufacturers, engineering businesses and industry partners committed to strengthening UK manufacturing.

As a member, Weston College will benefit from Make UK’s extensive programme of networking events, industry briefings and conferences, while also gaining access to the Make UK Capability Platform, which enables members to connect, collaborate, share expertise and showcase their capabilities to the wider manufacturing community.

The partnership further strengthens Weston College’s commitment to supporting manufacturers across the South West and ensuring learners develop the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of modern industry.

Make UK National Membership Director Jim Davison said:

“National Manufacturing Day is all about celebrating the people, skills and innovation that drive our sector, so AMTEC was the perfect place to visit. Weston College is doing outstanding work in training the next generation of engineers, technicians and manufacturing professionals. As a former engineer it was a pleasure to meet so many young people who are passionate about careers in our industry.

“Manufacturers consistently tell us that access to the right skills is critical to their future, and AMTEC is a strong example of education and industry working together to meet that need. We are delighted to have Weston College as a member of Make UK and look forward to seeing our relationship go from strength to strength.”

Pat Jones, Principal and Chief Executive of Weston College, said:

“Joining Make UK is an important milestone for Weston College and AMTEC and reflects our commitment to supporting manufacturers across the region. Through AMTEC, we are helping businesses develop the skilled workforce they need. Membership of Make UK will strengthen those relationships further and ensure we remain connected to national industry priorities.”

During the National Manufacturing Day visit, colleagues from Weston College and Make UK discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, including skills development, workforce growth, productivity and the future of advanced manufacturing in the UK.

National Manufacturing Day shines a spotlight on the importance of manufacturing to the UK economy and provides an opportunity to celebrate the innovation, technology and skilled workforce that underpin the sector.