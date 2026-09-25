New funding to unlock skills partnerships in the Borders

Three-year programme will create clearer routes from Borders college to degree-level study

MAJOR new investment will help open up more opportunities for people in the Borders by creating partnerships that improve access to higher education, strengthen local skills and allow more learners to progress without leaving the region.

The Open University in Scotland has secured support through the Scottish Funding Council’s University Transformation Framework to expand its ‘Catalyst Centre’ partnership with @BordersCollege.

The three-year programme will create more flexible progression opportunities, enabling learners to build higher-level qualifications while remaining in their communities and, where appropriate, combining study with employment.

The partnership will also respond to regional skills needs by exploring new approaches to curriculum design, enterprise education, digital learning and degree-level provision delivered through college and community settings.

Martin Boyle, Principal of The Open University in Scotland, said: “This funding supports The Open University in Scotland to work with Borders College to create new student opportunities. The partnership will look and feel unique, creating a bespoke approach which meets the region’s particular needs while tapping into our world-leading digital education and research.

“Borders College has an important and complementary social mission which fits well with our ongoing commitment to improving skills and enhancing links across Scotland.”

The programme is being supported through the Scottish Funding Council’s University Transformation Framework and forms part of an expansion of The Open University in Scotland’s ‘Catalyst Centre’ approach with five college partners across Scotland.

In the Borders, the work will include closer engagement with communities and partner organisations to develop and strengthen pathways into education for learners and organisations across the region.

The partners will explore opportunities for direct progression from college courses into Open University degree-level study, including the potential for higher education provision to be delivered within college and community settings.

Young people will also be supported through closer connections between The Open University in Scotland’s Young Applicants in Schools Scheme and Borders College, helping learners understand the options available to them and opening up further progression opportunities.

The two institutions will also explore how curriculum can be co-designed to meet the needs of students and employers while responding directly to skills demand across the Borders.

That work will be complemented by support for capacity building within the college through the national approach to quality assurance and enhancement, helping strengthen learning and teaching across the partnership.

Digital learning will form another important part of the programme, with a bespoke route being developed to help the college make greater use of the OU’s OpenLearn provision and its extensive range of free learning resources.

Rather than requiring people to relocate to pursue higher education or professional development, the partnership is designed to make it easier for learners to study, work and remain within the Borders.

Flexible “earn and learn” pathways will also be explored, giving people the opportunity to combine employment with study and develop qualifications while continuing to contribute to the local economy.

Pete Smith, Principal and Chief Executive at Borders College, said: “Borders College is delighted to partner with The Open University in Scotland in this initiative. The catalyst centre will provide our students with a dedicated pathway to continue their studies with delivery taking place in our college campus, removing barriers to participation and meeting their future ambitions.”

Working alongside five college partners, the expanded Catalyst Centre programme will develop bespoke regional approaches that respond to local economic priorities while testing new ways for universities, colleges, communities and employers to work together.

The funding forms part of the Scottish Funding Council’s University Transformation Framework, which supports collaborative projects designed to strengthen Scotland’s tertiary education sector, improve student pathways and enhance long-term sustainability.

The Open University in Scotland’s proposal is one of seven university-led projects approved for support through the framework.

As investment accelerates across Scotland’s key growth industries, the partnership will help local people develop the knowledge, qualifications and confidence needed to secure skilled careers and contribute to the long-term prosperity of The Borders.