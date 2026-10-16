Access to Autism and ADHD Assessments Improved for Young People as Momenta Connect awarded place on national NHS framework

Being awarded this place on the National NHS framework will enable Momenta Connect to provide additional, clinically governed autism and ADHD assessment capacity for children and young people, working alongside NHS organisations and existing local services.

Momenta Connect has been awarded a place on the national NHS Framework Agreement for the Provision of Autism and ADHD Assessment Services, managed by the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The framework gives NHS organisations a compliant procurement route through which they can commission additional autism and ADHD assessment capacity from approved providers.

With around half a million children waiting for an autism or ADHD assessment*, through the framework, Momenta Connect can support NHS trusts and integrated care boards seeking to expand their autism and ADHD assessment capacity for children and young people.

Jennifer Abbott, Operations Director, Momenta Connect, said:

“For families, waiting for an autism or ADHD assessment can be a long and uncertain period without the support they need. It can delay a clearer understanding of a child’s needs and make it more difficult to identify the support or adjustments that may help them at home, in education and in everyday life.

“Being awarded a place on this national NHS framework means Momenta Connect can work alongside NHS organisations to provide additional capacity to reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments for children and young people. We hope this will help more families receive timely answers, while recognising that appropriate, need-led support should be available before, during and after the assessment process.”

Working with NHS commissioners

Momenta Connect’s place on the Countess of Chester NHS framework enables NHS trusts and integrated care boards to commission Momenta Connect through an established national procurement route. They can then work with commissioners to understand any existing pathways and referral profiles, the current assessment capacity, any clinical and operational requirements, and the needs of the local population and how they integrate with existing NHS services.