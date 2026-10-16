Unique Austrian universities programme sources students from India to meet STEM shortfall

A partnership between three leading Austrian technical universities and one of the world’s biggest outsourcing companies is sourcing Masters students from India to help meet the shortfall in STEM students and ultimately help address skills shortages in the Austrian economy.

Austria’s three leading Technical Universities — TU Wien, TU Graz, and TU Leoben – are partnering with VFS Education Services, an arm of VFS Global, an outsourcing company that works for 71 governments worldwide that processes visa and passport applications.

Although there are a number of student recruitment programmes run in other countries by universities, the Austrian programme is quite different to other international recruitment schemes in that all the required administration – such as visa checks, applications and the student verification processes – is undertaken on the universities’ behalf.

European universities and governments are targeting high-quality STEM students from abroad to solve structural crises at home. Fewer European students are choosing STEM tracks at university, which is having a knock-on effect in the workplace: European countries report some of the highest talent shortage rates across a range of sectors including science and tech and IT, damaging economic competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the Global South is producing large numbers of high-quality students who would be assets for universities in Europe. India, for example, produces more than 2.5 million STEM graduates each year – second only to China and more than four times that of the US.

But recruitment is not a straightforward process for universities. The administration in sourcing candidates, recruiting students, making sure they’re the best fit and not at risk of drop-out, ensuring their identity and documentation is verified, and then settling them in once they arrive can all be onerous to manage for a university.

Under the programme, which is backed by €5 million funding from the Austrian Federal Ministry, more than 300 eligible students are being recruited for a two-year Master’s degree in fields such as metallurgy, biotechnology, circular engineering, computer science, AI and robotics, green chemistry, environmental systems sciences, petroleum engineering, industrial data science, and software engineering – all areas which are experiencing skills shortages but that are vital to the future jobs market. After graduation, students are eligible for a one-year visa extension in Austria, enabling them to gain work experience and helping meet skills shortages in the Austrian economy.

60 student enrolments started in March 2026 intake and nearly 100 more are in progress in October.

The programme is aligned with the 2023 India–Austria Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (2023), a public–private initiative to create safe, legal and structured pathways for Indian graduates to pursue world class STEM education, strengthening academic exchange and enabling high skilled mobility.

VFS Global operates a network of more than 4,200 visa application centres in 170 counties, so it is already processing thousands of tourist, study and work visa applications on behalf of these client governments. It says its extensive global infrastructure, security protocols and relationships with governments across the 170 countries make sourcing the right students for the right courses a natural extension of its core business.

It uses its visa application centres to undertake credibility assessments, aptitude tests and video interviews, making it far quicker for getting the right applicants through the system. And because the company is an expert in verifying an individual’s identity, it is able to determine that students are qualified for specific courses: at a time when controlled migration is a key concern for European governments, it ensures the right candidates are selected.

VFS Education Services also provides support across the various stages of students’ education journey, not only from university selection and visa formalities but arrival logistics and on-ground assistance. For example, they support students on finding housing, assistance with opening international bank accounts and applying for student loans; provide pre-departure briefings on culture; and arrange airport pickup and assistance with essential tasks during the first week abroad. All this, it says, helps students settle into a new culture, reducing the risk of drop-out.

Peter Moser, Rector, TU Leoben, said:

“We are excited to welcome talented students from India to pursue advanced studies in Austria through this forward-looking initiative. Our university is committed to academic excellence, international collaboration, and building a sustainable future through master’s programmes in circular engineering, resource efficiency, and related fields. We believe that diverse perspectives spark innovation, and by bringing together students from across the globe, we create an environment where ideas thrive and solutions emerge.”

Kainaaz Mistry, Head, VFS Education Services, said:

“What makes our approach unique is our end-to-end operational model that integrates strategy, technology and student support. From targeted outreach – including digital campaigns, influencer engagement, and agent training – to deploying trained counsellors and a secure EdTech platform, we manage the entire student journey from application to onboarding in Austria.”

VFS Education Services is now expanding its wider Austrian footprint by conducting aptitude tests for 8 other Austrian universities and enabling video conferencing interviews for Slovenian universities. And because of its worldwide reach in terms of country knowledge and visa application centre network, it also has ambitions to scale up and offer similar services in other European countries.