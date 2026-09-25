Learner who feared answering the phone sets sights on engineering career

AN AWARD-WINNING adult learner from the Wrexham area is setting his sights on a new career in engineering after returning to education and transforming his confidence.

Yaser Iranshahi, who lives in Llay, has progressed from improving his English and communication skills at Coleg Cambria to enrolling on a Level 2 Diploma in Engineering at its Bersham Road site in Wrexham.

His achievements have also seen him named Yale Learn English Learner of the Year 2026, recognising both his progress and the positive impact he has had on fellow students.

Originally from Iran, Yaser studied Speaking, Listening, Reading, Writing and IT at the college and says the experience has given him the confidence to pursue new opportunities and plan for his future.

“At first, I chose Coleg Cambria because it was close to where I live,” said Yaser.

“But later, I made some good friends and met kind teachers. I also really liked the friendly atmosphere at the college, and I started to love being there.

“Before I started at Cambria, I was very nervous about speaking English. I even did not like answering the phone because I was worried about speaking.

“Now I have much more confidence. I answer the phone with confidence, and I am not as worried as before.

“I don’t think my English is perfect yet, but I am trying to improve every day. I also have more confidence to apply for jobs and go to job interviews.”

His journey is being celebrated as part of Adult Learners’ Week, the annual campaign highlighting how returning to education can help people gain qualifications, develop new skills and take their careers in a different direction.

For Yaser, that direction is now engineering, having taken the next step in his studies at Bersham Road.

Returning to the classroom after many years was initially daunting, but he says the support he received made the transition easier.

“I never believed that after so many years I would be able to sit in a classroom again,” he said.

“It almost felt like going back to my younger years and being a student again. But I actually prefer studying now because I really feel that Coleg Cambria is a great place to learn.

“The support from the teachers and staff made me enjoy learning and gave me more motivation.”

Yaser’s tutors said he consistently uplifted students and staff through his kindness, encouragement and commitment to inclusion, helping others feel welcome and confident regardless of their background.

They also praised his resilience and empathy, including an occasion when he supported a student in distress by helping with translation and ensuring they felt understood.

Receiving the Learner of the Year prize in front of his family proved particularly memorable.

“The best part was receiving the award in front of my wife and children,” said Yaser. “It was one of the best nights of my life, and I will always remember it.”

He thanked his wife for her encouragement and teachers Ceri Thomas, Sarah Ashley, Hazal Ayaz and Helena Sperring for their kindness and support.

Looking ahead to his Engineering course, Yaser added: “I am excited about this next step and hope it will help me build a better future and career.

“I am very happy to be a student at Coleg Cambria, and I hope my story can encourage other adults who are thinking about going back into education.”